ORS Initiates Strategic Partnership in the Middle East with BioCatalyst for Sustainable Solutions in Waste Management

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4: Organic Recycling Systems Limited (ORS), a leading player in sustainable technology solutions, is poised to venture into the Middle East market as they have entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with BioCatalyst, the authorized Middle East distributor and service provider for Bio Organic Catalyst Inc., headquartered in California, USA. This significant agreement emphasizes ORS's commitment to advancing sustainable solutions for waste management in the Middle East Region.

The MOA establishes the terms under which ORS and BioCatalyst will cooperate jointly in the marketing and business development of various centralized and decentralized Waste Management (MSW) projects. Through this strategic collaboration, the partners seek to introduce and promote innovative technologies and practices that can revolutionize waste handling, treatment and disposal processes in the Middle East. By combining their strengths in marketing, business development, and technical expertise, ORS and BioCatalyst aspire to establish themselves as key players in the Middle East's waste management sector, offering solutions that are not only effective but also environmentally friendly and economically viable. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in addressing environmental challenges and advancing sustainable solutions in the Middle East region.

About Organic Recyling Systems Limited

Organic Recycling Systems Limited (ORS) is a pioneering engineering firm specializing in environmental solutions, offering comprehensive waste management solutions across various waste types and the entire value chain. Established in 2008 by technocrats, ORS focuses on developing robust, cost-effective, and eco-friendly technologies. With proven expertise, ORS operates India's premier Waste to Energy (WTE) plant, leveraging patented anaerobic biomethanation technology, recognized by the Government of India's National Master Plan.

Additionally, ORS operates a Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) processing plant in Solapur, Maharashtra, converting waste into electricity and compost since 2013. Recognized as a leader in best practices under the Swachh Bharat Mission, ORS is now positioned for EPC opportunities nationwide. ORS operates through three main business verticals: Project development & Technology Licensing, Product Vertical, and Consulting Vertical, providing a comprehensive range of services and solutions in the environmental sector. Through ongoing R & D initiatives and intellectual property development, ORS continues to innovate with new products and technologies, further expanding its presence and impact across the waste value chain.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)