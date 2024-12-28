Over 20,000 People Visit Urban Square Mall for a Spectacular Dubai-style Fireworks Show in Udaipur

NewsVoir

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 28: Urban Square Mall, Rajasthan's largest mall, became the center of festive excitement as over 20,000 visitors gathered to witness a breathtaking Dubai-style fireworks display that lit up the Udaipur night sky. The crowning moment of the evening was an awe-inspiring Dubai-style fireworks display that lit up the Udaipur night sky, creating a breathtaking spectacle and setting a new benchmark for festive celebrations in the region.

The celebration was a multi-sensory extravaganza, featuring standout performances by internationally acclaimed artists. DJ and violinist Danika delivered a high-energy performance, body percussionist Bharat Verma captivated with his rhythmic artistry, and belly dancer Kate enthralled the audience with her graceful moves. The mall buzzed with festive cheer, offering visitors a unique blend of world-class entertainment, music, and holiday spirit.

As the fireworks painted the night sky with dazzling colors, cheers erupted from the crowd, leaving everyone in awe of the grand display. The event attracted not only Udaipur's residents but also visitors from neighboring cities, firmly establishing Urban Square Mall as a premier destination for cultural and entertainment events.

Uddhav Poddar, CMD of Bhumika Group, shared, "The overwhelming response to Urban Square Mall's first-ever Dubai-style fireworks has been incredibly heartwarming. This celebration reflects our dedication to delivering world-class experiences and creating joyful moments for people in Udaipur and beyond. We're proud to have hosted an event that will be fondly remembered for years to come."

Siddharth Katyal, CEO of Bhumika Group, added, "This is just the beginning. We have numerous activities lined up for New Year's, and this event marks a major milestone in redefining Udaipur's lifestyle and entertainment landscape. Urban Square Mall continues to demonstrate its commitment to curating extraordinary celebrations that resonate with the community. We are excited to carry this momentum forward and look forward to many more landmark events in the future."

The resounding success of the Christmas celebration is just the beginning. Urban Square Mall is gearing up for its next major event: a grand New Year's Eve celebration on December 31st. Visitors can look forward to an unforgettable evening, featuring mesmerizing fire acrobatics, a spellbinding belly dance performance by Valentina, the rhythmic artistry of body percussion by Bharat Verma, foot-tapping beats by DJ Deepali, and the enchanting melodies of a live band.

Following the success of its Christmas festivities, the mall is set to end the year on a high note and welcome 2025 with an evening of magic, music, and merriment at Udaipur's iconic destination. The New Year's celebration will feature a mega version of the Dubai-style fireworks, with an advanced, breathtaking display that promises to light up the skies like never before, marking a grand conclusion to 2024.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)