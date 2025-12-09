Over 300 Exhibitors to Showcase Next-Gen Mobility Solutions at AutoTech Asia 2026 in New Delhi

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 9: More than 300 exhibitors from India and overseas are set to participate in AutoTech Asia 2026, one of the largest B2B exhibitions dedicated to the future of automotive technology and mobility in Asia. The event will take place from April 17-19, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, and is expected to attract over 20,000 industry visitors from across the automotive ecosystem.

Organized by Auto Tech Globe Media, a collaboration between Nanya Group and Globe-Tech Media Solutions, AutoTech Asia 2026 will serve as a comprehensive platform for technology, innovation, and collaboration in the automotive industry.

India's automotive sector, projected to reach USD 300 billion by 2030, is witnessing an unprecedented shift driven by EV adoption, connected technologies, and automation. With the government's strong push toward Make in India and clean energy transition, AutoTech Asia 2026 aims to amplify these efforts by fostering dialogue, collaboration, and innovation across the value chain.

This platform promises to be one of the most comprehensive showcases of the mobility industry's evolution. AutoTech Asia 2026 stands apart as a high-impact, business-first exhibition designed for serious B2B outcomes. With dealers and buyers travelling from across India, the expo is strategically timed in April, when companies plan and allocate budgets for the year ahead, making it a decisive platform for procurement and partnerships. The event will also bring together EV startups and investors, enabling direct access to innovation and funding opportunities. A dedicated smart event app will allow visitors to identify exhibitors, locate stalls, connect instantly, and explore offerings in advance, creating a seamless, high-ROI networking environment and a closely connected industry community.

The exhibition will feature dedicated zones focusing on electric vehicles (EVs), battery technology, smart manufacturing, connected mobility, component manufacturers and automotive electronics, offering visitors a complete view of how the automotive ecosystem is converging with technology and innovation.

Another major attraction will be the Innovation Showcases, where companies will demonstrate cutting-edge developments in robotics, artificial intelligence, automation, and IoT integration for automotive production. These technologies represent the future of vehicle design, assembly, and performance optimization, enabling smarter, safer, and more efficient manufacturing processes.

"AutoTech Asia is more than an exhibition, it's a catalyst for industry transformation. As India advances toward cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable mobility, this event will serve as the meeting ground for the visionaries, manufacturers, and innovators shaping that future," said Mukesh Yadav, Project Director, AutoTech Globe Media.

"We aim to empower the entire automotive ecosystem, from established manufacturers to young innovators," said Ashish Jain, Director, AutoTech Globe Media. "It's where ideas meet execution and collaborations lead to transformation."

The exhibition will act as a catalyst for industry networking, technology exchange, and business expansion. It will also feature panel discussions and technical sessions on emerging trends like AI-driven design, circular manufacturing, and smart component integration.

In addition, the event will host knowledge sessions, panel discussions, and product launches, featuring industry thought leaders, innovators, policymakers, and R & D experts from across India and abroad. These sessions will highlight the latest market trends, sustainability initiatives, and opportunities driving the next wave of automotive transformation.

