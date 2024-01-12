Over a 1000 Youth set to discover Lakshadweep with Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12: Spiritual luminary and modern mystic Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji -- Founder Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur -- will be visiting the Agatti Islands in Lakshadweep, along with over a 1000 youth hailing from all across India, for a 'Youth Retreat', from 31st January to 2nd February.

The retreat will also be an opportunity for the youth to explore the cultural and biodiverse treasures that Lakshadweep has to offer. The organising youth committee shared that the planning of this retreat has been in the works for a few months, since Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji had been encouraging them to plan an exploration of lesser-known, unique destinations in India.

Aligning with the Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji's recent initiative of #ExploreIndianIslands, the youth is set to engage in diverse local experiences, explore the native tribal dance and culture of Agatti Islands in Lakshadweep, as well as interact with the natives. During their trip on the island they will not only explore the clear waters of Lakshadweep with snorkeling, scuba-diving, and jet-skiing, but also immerse in devotional performances, self-improvement workshops, meditations and transforming interactions with Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, by the sea. This visit will serve as a time for self-discovery through solitude in the naturally abundant environment of Lakshadweep.

Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji has mobilised the youth using the 5 S Program of Sadhana, Seva , Sanskruti, Satsang and Sports. He has created a new generation of young individuals who are modern in thinking yet rooted in tradition. Following the Mission Statement 'Realise One's True Self and Serve Others Selflessly', these youth engage in various humanitarian activities to give back to the community. A recent example being the Global Youth Festival 2023 Cyclothon Edition, with youth from all around the world participating to 'Cycle For a Cause' with all the cycles being donated to rural underprivileged communities.

Acting as a torchbearer of spirituality, Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji imparts timeless wisdom to the youth through his Satsangs -- spiritual discourses. He has elucidated upon various Indian scriptures over the years, bringing their deep knowledge to simple language. He also accompanies the youth on trips to various places of national heritage, which help one's spiritual upliftment.

Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur is a spiritual movement for inner transformation through wisdom, meditation and selfless service. Founded by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, the organisation works through 204 centres in five continents.

