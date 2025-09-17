P•TAL Strengthens Its Footprint in Delhi: Where Heritage Meets Modern Living

SMPL

New Delhi [India], September 17: A proud milestone for P•TAL, the brand known for reviving the UNESCO-listed Thathera craft of Amritsar, as it strengthens its footprint in Delhi with the opening of its new store in Vasant Kunj.

This new space is more than just a retail outlet--it's a celebration of heritage, wellness, and conscious living. Every product tells a story: of artisans who have carried forward a centuries-old craft once patronised by Maharaja Ranjit Singh's royal kitchens, now reimagined for modern homes

The Thatheras of Punjab: Keepers of a Living Legacy

In the bylanes of Jandiala Guru, near Amritsar, the age-old rhythm of hammer on metal still rings out--a sound that has carried across centuries. Here, the Thatheras, a community of skilled artisans, shape sheets of copper, brass, and bronze into vessels that are as enduring as the stories behind them. Once patronised by Maharaja Ranjit Singh's royal kitchens, their craft is India's only UNESCO-recognised heritage of traditional metalwork. Today, these artisans stand at the intersection of history and modernity, blending ancestral techniques with contemporary design. Every curve, every finish is a dialogue between past and present, ensuring that a fading legacy not only survives but thrives in today's conscious homes. P•TAL's work with the Thatheras is more than collaboration--it's a commitment to preserve culture, restore dignity to artisanship, and bring timeless beauty into everyday living.

Why this opening matters

* Heritage in Modern Roots: Revives India's only UNESCO-listed craft form through timeless, functional, and beautiful objects.

* Built for Well-Being: Crafted in pure metals known for health benefits--copper to boost immunity and aid digestion, brass to bring balance, and bronze to lock in nutrition and natural flavours.

* Sustainably Designed: Durable, non-toxic, and fully recyclable--eco-luxury alternatives to mass-produced cookware.

The new store showcases a wide range of cookware, serveware, drinkware, and decor items--from copper water dispensers and brass dosa tawas to Kansa dinner sets and copper mugs--all made with 100% pure metals.

P•TAL is celebrated on Shark Tank India and rapidly growing internationally--including a strong community in the U.S.--P•TALis making it easier for conscious consumers to bring home pieces that last generations, inspire wellness, and preserve culture.

Store Details

Address: The Kunj, Ground Floor, 8 Nelson Mandela Marg, Pocket 4, Sector C, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, 110070

Website: www.ptal.in

Instagram: @ptal.in

This Diwali with P•TAL

As the festive season approaches, P•TAL invites you to make your celebrations more meaningful with timeless gifts crafted in pure copper, brass, and bronze. Known not only for their heritage value but also for their proven health benefits--copper to boost immunity, brass to balance digestion, and bronze to retain nutrition--these pieces make for gifts that care for your loved ones' well-being.

This Diwali, gift more than just objects--gift wellness, culture, and craftsmanship. With exclusive festive offers and a wide range of cookware, serveware, and decor, P•TAL ensures your festivities are as special as the memories you create.

About P•TAL -

P•TAL (Punjabi Thathera Art Legacy) is an artisanal-driven brand dedicated to renewing India's first UNESCO-recognised craft--the traditional Thathera metalwork of Amritsar. Since its founding in 2016, P•TAL has revived this artisan art by creating cookware, serveware, and drinkware in 100% pure copper, brass, and bronze.

Each item is handcrafted by Jandiala Guru's master Thathera craftsmen, blending ancestral techniques with contemporary design that is built to last generations. Beyond aesthetics, P•TAL's metals offer tangible health benefits--copper helps boost immunity, brass supports digestive and Ayurvedic balance, and bronze retains the natural nutrients of food.

P•TAL pieces are eco-conscious, non-toxic, and recyclable--an antidote to disposable, mass-produced kitchenware. Proudly featured on Shark Tank India and ranked among leading Indian D2C brands, P•TAL supports artisan livelihoods while redefining how modern homes cook, serve, and celebrate.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)