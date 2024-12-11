Paisabazaar Implements AC/DC-Based HR Module 'PACE' to Drive Career Growth for Sales Advisors

NewsVoir

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], December 11: In line with its commitment to nurture talent and foster a culture of meritocracy, Paisabazaar, India's leading consumer credit marketplace, has launched the Propelling Advisors Towards Career Excellence (PACE) program. Built on the robust Assessment Centre/Development Centre (AC/DC) HR model, the initiative is designed to accelerate the professional growth of Sales Advisors and provide a structured pathway to leadership roles.

The AC/DC model combines rigorous evaluation with targeted development for the career progression of employees. Assessment Centres involve systematic evaluations through structured simulations and exercises to measure employees' skills, competencies, and potential. Development Centres build on these insights, delivering customised training programs that empower employees to enhance their capabilities and prepare for higher responsibilities.

PACE Program is tailored specifically for Paisabazaar's Sales Advisors, with a focus on roles ranging from Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) to Team Leaders (TLs). It aims to remove bias in the system and is purely based on meritocracy. This will also help retain and increase the vintage of employees, which remains critical for the business in terms of higher productivity.

Commenting on the initiative, Dhiraj Kalra, CHRO & Head - Customer Service and Training at Paisabazaar, said, "This is more than a professional development strategy for us, it is a testament to our belief in the potential of our workforce. This initiative empowers our Sales Advisors by providing them with a clear and structured career progression path. By equipping our employees with the skills and support they need to thrive, we aim to build a culture of excellence that benefits individuals and the organization as a whole."

PACE employs a transparent, metrics-based framework to address growth barriers, reduce attrition, and build a robust talent pipeline. By offering equal opportunities for professional advancement, the program seeks to empower employees from varied socio-economic backgrounds. Over 3000 employees are expected to benefit from the PACE initiative at Paisabazaar.

Under this program, employees will undergo a comprehensive six-month training regimen structured in quarterly batches. The eligibility criteria for selection into the Assessment Centre is based on vintage and consistent performance. The Development Centre component then provides targeted training based on the assessment outcomes, focusing on areas such as interpersonal skills, conflict resolution, stress management, leadership, technical proficiency, and decision-making abilities.

This initiative underscores Paisabazaar's dedication to fostering employee growth through structured and innovative frameworks. By leveraging the AC/DC model, the organisation aims to empower its workforce, cultivate talent, and drive excellence across all levels.

- Paisabazaar is India's largest marketplace for consumer credit and free credit score platform. It is part of the PB Fintech Group (listed on Indian stock exchanges since 2021)

- Over the last decade, Paisabazaar has earned the trust and goodwill of over 45 million consumers from 823 cities and towns across India.

- Every month, the platform receives over 20 lakh enquiries from more than 1000 cities.

- Paisabazaar over the years has built deep partnerships within the lending ecosystem, partnering with 60+ Banks, NBFCs, NBFC fintechs, to offer wide choice

- Paisabazaar has been running India's largest credit awareness initiative, by offering consumers their credit score from the credit bureaus for free

- Paisabazaar's co-created strategy helps meet consumer need gaps, through a robust array of exclusive, first-in-market and best-in-class digital products, built with partner Banks and NBFCs

- Paisabazaar is also an ISO (27001: 2013) certified organization with industry-best controls, to safeguard the best interest of consumers. We are also a PCI DSS certified organization

