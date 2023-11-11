Pan Macmillan India to Launch The Business of Life: Answers to 101 Tough Questions by Vaibhav Maloo

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11: Nestled among shelves laden with the wisdom of generations, Pan Macmillan India has a new tome awaiting its moment in the spotlight. The Business of Life: Answers to 101 Tough Questions by Vaibhav Maloo. Within its pages lies not only practical advice but also the remarkable story of a man whose journey began long before the ink met paper.

Born into a legacy of entrepreneurship, Vaibhav was raised amidst the lively discussions of boardrooms. His earliest lessons in business were etched in the conversations around the dinner table. As the Managing Director of Enso Group, he has navigated the complexities of the business world for over a decade. The son of a prominent business family, Vaibhav was groomed for success from a young age. He has absorbed the nuances of negotiations, the art of risk assessment, and the importance of integrity. Yet, he understood that the truest lessons could only be learned through experience.

Arranged in 101 crisp Q & As, these lessons cover a wide range of topics, from world politics, social empowerment, and business ethics to a deep dive into culture and religion. Throughout, Vaibhav raises several crucial, universal questions: what are the biggest challenges facing mankind? How to filter noise from facts? How does one build their brand's ethos? The questions keep piling up.

Always thought-provoking, his answers inspire the reader to take positive action, whether in business or life. The Business of Life: Answers to 101 Tough Questions is an engaging and accessible collection of stimulating thoughts, perfect for anyone who has ever wanted to pick a maverick business leader's brain.

Eager to broaden his horizons, Vaibhav pursued higher education in business abroad. There, amidst the hallowed halls of academia, he gained insights from a global perspective. He immersed himself in case studies, dissected market trends, and forged connections with fellow students from diverse backgrounds. It was in this crucible of knowledge that Vaibhav honed his analytical skills and business acumen.

Upon returning to India, armed with a fresh perspective and a hunger for success, Vaibhav dived headfirst into the family business. He encountered challenges that tested his mettle, from navigating complex regulatory hurdles to innovating in saturated markets. Each obstacle was a puzzle waiting to be solved, a wall waiting to be breached.

One of Vaibhav's defining traits is his determination. He does not view setbacks as roadblocks but rather as opportunities for growth. With every challenge, he has harnessed his creativity and resourcefulness to find innovative solutions. This has helped in his book.

Enso Group has flourished under his guidance, diversifying its portfolio and expanding its reach across industries. Yet, amidst the whirlwind of deals and negotiations, Vaibhav never lost sight of the human element of business. He believes in fostering strong relationships built on trust and mutual respect, values instilled in him from his upbringing.

In 2009, a pivotal year for both Vaibhav and Enso Group, he took the helm as Managing Director. It was a position that came with immense responsibility, but Vaibhav was undaunted. He saw it as an opportunity to not only steer the ship but to leave a lasting imprint on the legacy of the business.

As the years progressed, Vaibhav's experiences coalesced into a reservoir of wisdom. He found himself reflecting on the lessons he had learned, the walls he had faced, and the strategies that had led to success. It was this introspection that sparked the idea for his book--a distillation of his journey, encapsulated in The Business of Life: Answers to 101 Tough Questions.

The process of writing the book was no small feat. Vaibhav dedicated hours to pouring his insights onto the page, carefully crafting each chapter to resonate with aspiring entrepreneurs and seasoned business leaders alike. He drew upon his wealth of experiences. The book is sure to become a roadmap, for those navigating the tumultuous waters of business.

When the manuscript was complete, Vaibhav sought a partner who understood the vision behind his work. Pan Macmillan India, a publishing house known for its commitment to quality and innovation, proved to be the perfect fit. Together, they embarked on the journey of bringing The Business of Life to the world.

The Business of Life: Answers to 101 Tough Questions releases on November 20, and is available on Amazon. It will be available in the stores in December.

