Paracoat Products Champions Sustainable Innovation with Agro-Material Composite Granules at Plast India Expo 2026

New Delhi [India], February 5: Paracoat Products Limited, a Pioneer NVH solutions manufacturer is set to make a significant impact at Plast India Expo 2026, taking place from February 5-10, with the launch of its latest innovation - agro-material reinforced polypropylene composite masterbatch granules. This breakthrough underscores Paracoat's commitment to sustainability and positions the company at the forefront of eco-efficient material solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors.

Plastic waste has emerged as one of the most pressing global environmental challenges, with India at the forefront of this crisis. The country currently generates an alarming 9.3 million tonnes of plastic waste annually - accounting for nearly 20 percent of the world's total plastic pollution. This mounting problem not only threatens ecosystems but also places immense pressure on India's waste management systems and climate commitments.

Paracoat addresses this challenge with composite granules developed using agro waste generated from jute, bamboo, wheat and rice cultivation enabling up to 50% reduction in plastic consumption. By converting agro-waste into valuable raw material, the company is helping India tackle two critical challenges: reducing reliance on fossil fuels and preventing the burning of agricultural residues, a major contributor to air pollution. The innovation delivers 24% lower CO₂ emissions compared to virgin plastics, aligning with India's climate action goals and commitment to sustainable industrial growth. Engineered for seamless integration with injection and extrusion technologies, the granules can be blended effortlessly with existing polymer formulations. Manufacturers gain the flexibility to customize bio-filler loading while maintaining superior mechanical properties, dimensional stability, and productivity.

Mr. Rajesh Poddar, CEO at Paracoat Products Ltd. said, "At Paracoat Products, we believe the future of plastics must be defined by harmony between ecological balance and technological innovation. By harnessing agricultural residues as bio-fillers in our thermoplastic composites, we are setting new benchmarks for sustainable manufacturing. This initiative not only cuts carbon emissions but also directly supports India's vision for a circular economy while tackling the pressing issue of air pollution caused by burning agro-waste."

Paracoat is embedding this sustainability breakthrough into its own product portfolio, with applications across parcel shelves, door trims, cladding covers, and other automotive and industrial components. By integrating agro-material composites into its products, Paracoat demonstrates how Indian industry can lead by example in advancing the government's vision of "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle" while fostering innovation-driven growth.

With this launch, Paracoat Products Limited reinforces its role as a frontrunner in sustainable innovation. The company's participation at Plast India Expo 2026 will highlight how industry-led initiatives can accelerate India's transition toward eco-efficient manufacturing, reduce plastic dependency, and create value from agricultural residues in line with national priorities.

About Paracoat

Founded in 1989, Paracoat Products Limited is a leading Tier-1 supplier specializing in Noise, Vibration and Harshness (NVH) management solutions for the global automotive industry. The company partners with leading OEMs worldwide to deliver world-class NVH, thermal and interior solutions that enhance vehicle performance, comfort and durability. With strategically located manufacturing facilities across India and Thailand, supported by a state-of-the-art R & D centre in Gurugram, PCP is well-equipped to address the evolving needs of the automotive sector.

Driven by continuous innovation and technological advancement, PCP focuses on delivering customer-centric, tailored solutions. The company's commitment to quality and operational excellence is reflected in its certifications, including IATF 16949 and ISO 45001. As a responsible corporate entity, PCP is deeply committed to sustainability, adopting energy-efficient processes and developing environmentally friendly products to reduce its ecological footprint while adhering to the highest industry standards.

