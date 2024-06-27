Paradigm Realty Announces Major 2.5 million Sq. Ft Redevelopment in Kandivali's Mahavir Nagar with approx. Rs 3500 Cr GDV

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: Mumbai-based developer Paradigm Realty has signed a redevelopment agreement for a development potential exceeding 2.5 million sq. ft. at Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali (W) with an investment of 200 crore through internal accruals. Spread across a ~4-acre land parcel in Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali (W), the project includes free-sale RERA carpets of up to one million sq ft and carries a gross development value close to USD 0.44 Billion (approximately INR 3500 crore).

Paradigm Realty's new project will involve the redevelopment of 9+ societies, contributing to the creation of 600 residential units, with revenue expectations of INR 3500 Cr. The current per sq. ft. cost in Kandivali Mahavir Nagar for under-construction stands at INR 32,000 - 38,000 psf, reflecting the premium nature of this project with ready to move in properties are as high as Rs 45,000 plus.

Paradigm Realty plans to capitalise on the prime location of the plot, situated at the intersection of a 120 feet wide link road and the 90 feet wide main Mahavir Nagar Road in Kandivali, by coming up with a world-class, premium gated community catering to the area's affluent business community.

Confirming the developments, Parth Mehta, CMD- Paradigm Realty, expressed enthusiasm about the group's latest project. "We are delighted to enter this agreement. Mahavir Nagar, with its rich heritage and affluent Gujarati and Marwari business community, is very endearing to us. This location resonates with the prestige of Carmichael Road and Altamont Road in South Mumbai. Mahavir Nagar has thus far lacked a world-class, high-quality gated community, which the residents have been aspiring for. Our project will be similar to layouts in Worli or Prabhadevi, with Uber luxury and all the lifestyle amenities included."

Mehta added that Paradigm's vision is to bring the charm, exclusivity, and panache of South Mumbai to Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali (W) with this iconic landmark development. "We aim to create a new address in the skyline of Kandivali (W), with the project set to launch in the festive season of Q3/Q4 FY 2025 and completion expected within five years, in different phases" he said.

Paradigm Realty has a strong presence in the Western suburbs, particularly in Borivali, with three projects delivered, including 3,000 homes. Recently, the company launched Paradigm Anantaara, a luxury hallmark and one of the tallest buildings in Shimpoli, Borivali, located in close proximity of the new Mahavir Nagar project.

Mehta sees phenomenal traction in India's luxury market and is excited about entering this space. Additional announcements from Paradigm Realty are anticipated in Q2 FY25, especially in premium areas like Bandra.

About Paradigm Realty - Paradigm Realty is a prominent player in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's suburban real estate market. The company has etched a great track-record over the last 8.5 + years of its operation and has established a reputation for timely delivery, superlative space planning and fine craftsmanship with its cutting-edge projects at competitive affordability. These projects showcase design efficiency, pragmatic functionality and elegance while safeguarding the environment, mainly prioritising Wishlist of its stakeholders i.e. need of home seekers and drives sustainability for every member. Under leadership of CMD Parth K. Mehta's, Paradigm Realty has risen to ranks of being a reputable brand, catering to 3000+ happy families and demonstrating an impressive capability to execute approx.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)