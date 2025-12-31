Partnr Launches Mechanic-Tested Genuine Spare Parts for Indian Two-Wheelers

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], December 31: Partnr, #1 quick commerce player in 2-wheeler spare parts, today announced the nationwide launch of Partnr Genuine Spares & Lubricants, marking the company's entry into the branded two-wheeler spare parts and lubricants segment. The new portfolio is designed to address long-standing challenges in India's two-wheeler aftermarket, including inconsistent quality, counterfeit parts, and fragmented supply chains--issues that directly impact workshop productivity and customer trust. As electric two-wheelers rapidly enter the market, mechanics are now facing an additional problem: the lack of reliable EV spare parts outside OEM networks.

The range spans both Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Vehicle (EV) platforms and is distributed through Partnr's fast-growing, mechanic-first aftermarket network. The network is built around fast availability, correct fitment, and predictable quality, enabling independent workshops to service both ICE and EV two-wheelers with greater confidence.

Over the last two years, Partnr has built one of India's largest direct-to-mechanic distribution platforms, operating across 50+ cities and serving over 50,000 mechanics through the Partnr App, delivering multi-brand spare parts and lubricants, supported by a network of 125+ dark stores designed for rapid, reliable fulfilment.

For ICE two-wheelers, the Partnr Genuine range includes engine oils, oil and air filters, brake shoes, clutch plates, chain kits, electrical components and other high-frequency service parts. Each product is sourced from OEM-grade manufacturing partners and validated through real-world mechanic testing, helping workshops reduce failures, rework and customer complaints caused by substandard or counterfeit parts.

On the EV side, Partnr is introducing a growing catalogue of OEM-spec components required for routine service and repairs -- an area where most independent workshops currently face limited or unreliable access. By standardizing quality and fitment across EV platforms, Partnr aims to help mechanics confidently service electric two-wheelers as adoption accelerates.

"The aftermarket has forced mechanics to choose between availability and trust for far too long," said Vishal Dubey, CEO, Partnr. "With Partnr Genuine Spares & Lubricants, we are bringing a standardized, mechanic-tested supply of both ICE and EV parts - so workshops can focus on productivity and customer confidence, not part quality uncertainty."

The new range is available through the Partnr App, enabling fast, direct access for workshops. Select products will also be available on Partnr.in and Amazon, extending access to retail customers while keeping mechanics at the center of the ecosystem.

Partnr will continue expanding the portfolio in phases. Upcoming ICE additions include suspension, braking, transmission and engine-care components. On the EV side, the company is preparing to launch electrical assemblies, connectors, controllers and system-level components needed for regular maintenance and repairs.

With this launch, Partnr reinforces its long-term ambition: to build a reliable, standardized aftermarket ecosystem that supports mechanics across the full lifecycle of India's two-wheeler industry - from ICE dominance to EV transition.

