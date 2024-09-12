Payhuddle Launches Visa-Qualified Card Personalization Tool, Tropo

VMPL New Delhi [India], September 12: Payhuddle, a leading payment solutions organization, announced the launch of its new card personalization validation tool, Tropo, to automate the testing of contact and contactless cards for the personalization validation testing required by payment networks. Tropo is a self-test Card Personalization Validation (CPV) tool, that helps validate and certify cards against the latest payment scheme specifications, streamline the testing of cards, and avoid delays in the card certification process with the payment brands for the issuers, card manufacturers, test labs, and personalization bureaus. In a significant development, Visa has qualified the tool for the Visa Global Self-Service PVT requirements. With this qualification issuers and card personalisation bureaus can now use Tropo to test their personalization of Issuer's chip card prior to issuance and directly generate results for electronic submission into Visa Global's CCRT portal. Matthieu Charpentier, Visa Vice President of authentication and identity says "Our collaboration with Payhuddle on the Tropo tool is a noteworthy advancement in our ongoing commitment to secure efficient payment solutions. It's a testament to our shared vision with Payhuddle to drive innovation and optimize operations in the payments landscape."

Payhuddle empowers issuers to drive innovation, enhance customer experiences, and optimize operations with its comprehensive product development services. The company transcends itself in delivering solutions to issuers, including personalization validation and personalization bureau audit consulting. Overall, Payhuddle's solutions help issuers stay ahead in the evolving payments landscape.

"More than a payments solution company we are shaping the future of payments testing. The launch of Tropo underscores Payhuddle's commitment to developing innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of the payments industry. Qualification of Tropo by Visa is a game-changer, offering our card Issuing and personalization bureau customers an automated smooth personalization testing experience for Visa." says Prakash Sambandam, CEO of Payhuddle Solutions.

"We are thrilled to have this qualification coming from Visa," stated Indranil Chakraborty, Head of Products & Consulting at Payhuddle Solutions. "With Tropo, we are not just streamlining processes; we have revolutionized the card personalization standards. The self-testing card personalization validation capabilities along with Visa qualification should reduce the time and effort spent on card personalization by the issuing banks for Visa for now".

Payhuddle is a payments solutions organization that offers qualified test tools, simulators, live test analyzers, certification consulting, certification services, certification-ready kernels, test tool development, and product development for the entire payment ecosystem.

Payhuddle works on the latest implementations like SRC, QR payments, mobile payment apps, and Open APIs. Payhuddle also offers Outsourced Product Development and Resource Augmentation services.

