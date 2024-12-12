PayU and AWS Unveil InFINity 2.0 - India's Premier Fintech Accelerator

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12: PayU, India's leading digital financial services providers, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world's most comprehensive and widely adopted cloud platform have launched InFINity 2.0, an accelerator program geared to help early-stage Indian fintech startups scale and succeed. The program targets startups that have raised less than $10 million and are seeking seed to Series A funding. Applications open on December 12, 2024, and close on February 15, 2025, with the selected cohort set to be announced on February 21, 2025.

Building on the success of its first edition-which featured hundreds of applicants and a final cohort of 30 startups, culminating in a $5 million seed investment in cross-border payments platform BRISKPE-InFINity 2.0 offers a comprehensive 12-week hybrid accelerator program starting March 2025 featuring a 3-day in-person boot camp in Bengaluru, followed by virtual office hours, culminating in a Demo Day in the last week of May 2025. PayU has committed up to $5MM in strategic investments for each company that qualifies its investment criteria.

Key Highlights of InFINity 2.0

* Tailored Masterclasses: Led by experts from the banking, financial services, and fintech sectors.

* Extensive Distribution Opportunities: Access to PayU's extensive merchant, bank, and consumer networks.

* Lifetime Community Access: Engage with leaders across PayU and AWS.

* Fundraising Support: Potential investment avenues from Prosus and other investors

Participants will also benefit from exclusive sessions on Artificial Intelligence (AI), business and growth strategies delivered by a reputed mentor panel featuring seasoned experts from PayU, Prosus and AWS along with successful entrepreneurs, domain experts and banking partners. Additionally, the selected cohort will receive AWS Activate credits and $100,000 in PayU Startup Program credits and exclusive discounts to support their growth.

Announcing the launch of inFINinty 2.0, Anirban Mukherjee, CEO - PayU, said, "InFINity 2.0 reflects our commitment to fostering innovation and nurturing the fintech ecosystem for early-stage startups in India. Having backed impactful fintech startups like Fisdom, IndiaGold, and Vayana, we continue to double down on the India's fintech ecosystem. By leveraging PayU's operational expertise alongside Prosus' extensive investment expertise and AWS's leading cloud solutions, we aim to empower the country's fintech entrepreneurs to accelerate their businesses and develop innovative solutions that address the dynamic financial needs of Indians."

For more information, visit www.infinitynow.tech

PayU, one of India's leading digital financial services providers operates businesses that are regulated by the Reserve Bank of India and offers advanced solutions to meet the digital payment requirements of the Indian market. PayU India companies aim to create a full-stack digital financial services platform to serve all (tapped and untapped) financial needs of customers through technology solutions. PayU provide payment gateway solutions to online businesses through its cutting-edge and award-winning technology and has empowered 5 lakhs+ businesses, including India's leading enterprises, e-commerce giants and SMBs. It enables businesses to collect digital payments across 150+ online payment methods such as Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Net Banking, EMIs, pay-later, QR, UPI, Wallets, and more. It's a preferred partner in the affordability ecosystem, offering the maximum coverage of issuers and easy-to-implement integrations across card-based EMIs, pay-later options and new-age cardless EMIs. PayU offers e-commerce brands best-in-industry success rates while ensuring a seamless checkout experience.

