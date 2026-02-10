PayU Launches inFINity 3.0 to Fast-Track Early-Stage Fintech Startups from Build to Market-Ready Businesses

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10: PayU, India's leading diversified fintech platform, today announced the launch of inFINity 3.0, the most ambitious and comprehensive edition of its fintech accelerator program to date. Designed for early-stage fintech startups, the latest edition of inFINity offers a high-octane opportunity for founders to validate product-market fit, sharpen Go-To-Market strategies, unlock distribution access, and build for institutional scale. As part of inFINity 3.0, PayU has partnered with Atrium Ventures, a micro venture capital firm, to provide select startups with direct exposure to early institutional capital. Atrium Ventures will mentor the cohort and actively participate in Demo Day, creating pathways for startups to pursue potential investment opportunities. Additionally, AWS continues as the Official Cloud Partner for inFINity 3.0, providing participating startups access to cloud infrastructure, technical enablement, and AWS Activate credits.

What does inFINity 3.0 offer:

* Fast-track to market through PayU's ecosystem: Participants gain structured access to PayU's bespoke payments solutions, merchant network, and banking partners. This enables faster pilots and real customer traction.

* Intensive four-week acceleration sprint: inFINity 3.0 runs a structured four-week sprint focused on Go-To-Market strategy, compliance navigation, scale, and making them investment ready--compressing months of learning into weeks

* 1:1 mentorship from fintech founders and ecosystem leaders: Founders receive direct guidance from PayU leaders, and domain experts who have built and scaled fintech businesses in India's regulated markets.

* High-Impact Bootcamp and Demo Day hosted in India's startup capital: The program culminates into an intensive 1.5-day Bootcamp and Demo Day in Bengaluru, featuring curated interactions with select fintech-founders, investors, and ecosystem partners.

As additional benefits, the selected cohort will also unlock up to $10,000 in AWS Cloud Credits per startup (subject to eligibility) *(1), alongside exclusive masterclasses from industry stalwarts such as Umang Kumar, Co-founder & CEO, Cardekho SEA, and Nitin Jain, Co-founder, Ofbusiness.

"India's fintech ecosystem is at an inflection point, with budding founders solving real problems and driving economic impact at scale," said Anirban Mukherjee, CEO, PayU. "Through inFINity, our endeavor is to mentor these innovators and connect them with the right investors and strategic ecosystem partners they need to scale. It isn't a strategy; it's our way of giving back to the ecosystem that's reshaping India's financial future. This is just a beginning, and we'll continue building more ambitious initiatives to support our vision of nurturing the country's fintech entrepreneurs."

inFINity 3.0 builds on the extraordinary success of its first two editions that collectively received 1,000+ applications. Over the last two editions, the program has seen tangible outcomes such as distribution partnerships, commercial pilots, and increased investor readiness.

Program Timelines and Participation Criteria:

Applications for inFINity 3.0 are currently open and the last date to apply is 6th March 2026. Upon application closure, a four-week acceleration program will run throughout March 2026, culminating in an intensive 1.5-day Bootcamp and Demo Day in Bangalore during the third week of April 2026.

The application is open for early-stage fintech startups that have raised less than $5 million and are seeking seed to Series A funding.

Beyond inFINity, PayU has built one of India's most comprehensive startup ecosystems, supporting founders across stages through PayU for Startups -- enabling seamless payments, credit access, and scalable financial infrastructure. PayU has also partnered with government ecosystem enablers such as Startup India, DPIIT, state startup bodies including Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, along with banking institutions such as IDFC FIRST Bank, to deliver tailored financial and payment solutions for startups, particularly beyond metro cities.

For more details, visit: www.infinitynow.tech

About PayU

PayU, India's leading diversified fintech platform with Prosus as an investor, operates businesses that are regulated by the Reserve Bank of India and offers advanced solutions to meet the digital financial services needs of customers (merchants, banks, and consumers).

PayU provides payment gateway solutions to online businesses through its cutting-edge and award-winning technology and has empowered 4.5 lakhs+ businesses, including India's leading enterprises, e-commerce giants and SMBs. It enables businesses to collect digital payments across 100+ online payment methods such as Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Net Banking, EMIs, pay-later, QR, UPI, Wallets, and more. It's a preferred partner in the affordability ecosystem, offering the maximum coverage of issuers and easy-to-implement integrations across card-based EMIs, pay-later options and new-age cardless EMIs. PayU offers e-commerce brands best-in-industry success rates while ensuring a seamless checkout experience.

(1)Terms & Conditions: Cloud credits will be provided through the AWS Activate program. Startups with existing AWS credits will receive a top-up to the maximum eligible amount. Credit applications must be submitted within 30 days of program completion. Credits only valid for building, testing, and scaling on AWS cloud infrastructure.

