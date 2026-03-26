VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 25: For a long time, the aspiration associated with fine watchmaking in India pointed outward. The names that carried weight were Swiss, the design language was European, and the story of craft and heritage was told in a language that placed its origins firmly elsewhere. That dynamic is shifting, and the Rotoris Manifesta Blue Aventurine is one of the more compelling pieces of evidence that it is doing so with genuine substance.

Comedian and content creator Rahul Dua brought fresh attention to the Manifesta this week through an Instagram story that was notable for its specificity and enthusiasm. Dua identified the model by name, tagged the brand, and directed his audience's attention to the open heart complication, a design feature that exposes the mechanical movement through the dial.

The Manifesta Blue Aventurine earns that kind of response. The blue aventurine dial is not a cosmetic choice made for visual appeal alone; it is a material with genuine character, one that behaves differently under different light and rewards extended attention. The open heart at six o'clock reinforces the sense that this is a watch designed for those who understand what they are looking at and appreciate being shown the work beneath the surface.

Rotoris, founded by Aakash Anand, has been deliberate in the way it has constructed its brand identity. The seed funding round closed in December 2025 brought in investors whose own profiles speak to a particular vision of modern Indian ambition: Nikhil Kamath, Vivek Anand Oberoi, and Tanmay Bhatt. The brand launched its website in February 2026 and has since accumulated a series of organic endorsements, including a prominent appearance at the Formula 1 season opener in Melbourne, which positions it well above what most startups achieve in their first months of public operation.

What Rahul Dua's post represents, in the wider context of how Rotoris is building its presence, is the natural outcome of a product that is genuinely worth owning. Aspirational brands are built through marketing. Enduring ones are built through the accumulated weight of people choosing them because they are good. The Manifesta Watch Blue Aventurine appears to be doing exactly that, one wrist at a time.

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