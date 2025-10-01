Pepper Content Unveils Index'25: The World's First AI-Search Conference

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/ San Francisco (California) [US], October 1: Pepper Content today announced Index'25: Decoding AI Search, the world's first virtual conference dedicated to Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Scheduled for October 1, 2025, the event marks a defining moment in how marketers, enterprises, and innovators will approach the future of AI-driven discovery.

Index'25 will bring together CMOs, founders, VCs, SEO practitioners, and technology leaders for a full day of keynotes on the evolution of AI search, panel discussions, fireside chats, and practical workshops designed for enterprise leaders and practitioners. The event will also unveil Pepper's latest GEO innovation, reinforcing its role at the forefront of AI-native discovery.

Today, with the rise of artificial intelligence, marketing has entered a new era where discovery is driven by LLMs operating on trust signals, memory, and retrieval.

Speaking on this shift, Anirudh Singla, Co-founder & CEO of Pepper Content, said, "Search is undergoing the most profound transformation of our time. Generative AI is redefining how people discover, trust, and engage with information, moving us from keywords and rankings to intelligence and context at scale. With Index'25, we want to equip leaders with the vision, frameworks, and tools they need to thrive in this new era of discovery."

The conference will feature more than 25 marquee speakers, including some of the most influential voices in marketing, AI, and technology. Confirmed speakers include Neil Patel, Global Marketing Influencer; Paul Daugherty, Former CTO & CIO, Accenture; Sydney Sloan, Former CMO, G2; Eric Solomon, Former Global Brand Director, Spotify; Angelique Bellmer Krembs, Former CMO, PepsiCo; Mandy Dhaliwal, CMO, Nutanix; Anand Swaminathan, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company; Joyce Hwang, Head of Marketing, Dropbox; Guy Yalif, Chief Evangelist, Webflow; Vamshi Sri, CMO, SASE, Palo Alto Networks; and Linda Caplinger, Head of SEO and AI Search, NVIDIA.

Together, these leaders will share insights through keynotes, panels, and workshops, offering businesses a blueprint for navigating GEO and AI-powered search.

Index'25 is designed as the beginning of a sustained global movement in GEO adoption. Beyond the conference, Pepper will continue to drive the conversation through implementation webinars, exclusive roundtables and dinners in major U.S. cities, and personalized GEO audits and clinics that will help enterprises build long-term competitive advantage. The rise of AI-native search is redefining the principles of digital visibility, as keywords and rankings give way to trust, authority, and retrieval at scale.

Registration for Index'25 is now open. To secure your spot, visit: www.peppercontent.io/index-25.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)