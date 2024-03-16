PEPSI presents 4th edition of FEF India Fashion Awards X WION culminates with grand celebration; hosts a star-studded gala evening on second day

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16: The star-studded evening of the second day at PEPSI Presents 4th edition of FEF India Fashion Awards X WION, was a jubilant celebration of excellence in the fashion and entertainment industry on March 8, 2024, at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai.

The event was inaugurated by Ramesh Bais, Governor of Maharashtra; Vagish Pathak, Abhay Ojha, CEO, ZMCL, and actress Dia Mirza.

The eminent jury who selected the winners included Maneka Gandhi, Member of Loksabha; Lubna Adams, Fashion Show Choreographer; Candice Pinto, Model; Leena Singh, Fashion Designer; Rochelle Pinto, Head of Editorial Content, Vogue; Raghavendra Rathore, Fashion Designer; Tarun Khiwal, Photographer and Daman Chaudhary, Member of the advisory panel.

Boasting an extraordinary assembly of influential figures hailing from diverse sectors, the award ceremony was attended by the likes of Poonam Mahajan, Rohit Gandhi, Shantanu Nikhil, Rahul Khanna, Michael Cinco, Ananya Birla, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Dia Mirza, Disha Patani, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Manish Malhotra, Orry and many well-known personalities from film and fashion fraternity.

On the occasion, Vagish Pathak, Chairman of Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, said, "FEF India Fashion Awards, celebrates the diverse talents that drive our thriving fashion industry. By recognizing and honouring the contributions of all individuals, from designers to artisans, we not only elevate their accomplishments but also inspire a new generation of talent to join our ranks. Let us continue to highlight the creativity and innovation that drive our industry forward, creating an environment in which every voice is heard and every talent is recognized."

Sanjay Nigam, the Founder of FEF India Fashion Awards, encapsulated the joyous spirit surrounding the event. Nigam said, "The boundless potential of the Indian fashion industry is being realised through the groundbreaking efforts of our contributors, particularly the dynamic young talents who defy conventions and play a pivotal role in shaping the industry's destiny. Beyond just enhancing the global standing of the Indian fashion landscape, they are emerging as true innovators. In its 4th edition, the FEF India Fashion Awards not only celebrated exceptional accomplishments but also sparked insightful discussions on the pressing issue of sustainability in the ever-evolving world of fashion."

With over 30 award categories recognizing excellence across various facets of the fashion industry, the FEF India Fashion Awards remained committed to honouring and celebrating the outstanding contributions of individuals who continued to elevate Indian fashion on the global stage.

The winners of the evening who took home the coveted awards were Manish Malhotra for Pepsi Designer of the Year, Shantanu & Nikhil for Designer of the Year Couture, Gaurav Gupta for Designer of the Year (International Fame), Gaurang Shah for Designer of the Year (Handloom and Textiles), Tarun Vishwa for Mario Fashion Photographer of the Year, Maheka Sharma for New Wave Model of the Year (Female), Ujjwal Dhir for New Wave Model of the Year (Male), Mitsubhishi Hall of Fame Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Leena Singh, Khanijo for Mario Fashion Label of the Year, BMW Experience Club New Age Designer of the Year Bloni, Wild Stone Code Fashion Show of the Year Anita Dongre, Kunal Rawal for Designer of the Year (Men's Wear), Lakme Makeup Artist of the Year Daniel Bauer among other well-deserving awardees.

Beyond the runway, FEF India Fashion Awards selected some unique artisans across the country and felicitated their work. Under the category Outstanding performance in the field of Arts, Crafts and Textiles, the following artisans were felicitated - Rita Das for water hyacinth craft, Anil Vangad, Rajeev Pulavar for leather puppet craft, Shailesh Pandit for ceramic work, Tejshi Dhana Marwada and son Hira Marwada for Tang making, and Manish Tripathi for designing Ram Lalla's outfits in Ayodhya.

Besides these artisans, FEF India Fashion Awards also recognised the efforts of Vanita Bhandari, a fashion entrepreneur who is working towards preserving the craft of Parsi Garas through her brand Pegara and Abhishek Vishwas for his efforts towards standardisation of sustainable and environment friendly textiles.

Honorary awards were also bestowed upon some noted personalities from Bollywood. Siddharth Malhotra was declared the Fashion Ambassador of the Year, while Sara Ali Khan earned the title of Fashion Trendsetter of the Year. Dia Mirza's impactful contributions to environmental causes were recognized with the accolade of Environmental Change Maker of the Year. Ananya Birla was honoured as the Fashion Business Personality of the Year, and Orry was acknowledged as the Pepsi Unconventional Trailblazer of the Year.

After celebrating fashion and the people behind making this industry a huge success for consecutive three years in the national capital, the much-anticipated 4th edition of the prestigious FEF India Fashion Awards founded by Sanjay Nigam concluded on a high note in Mumbai, promising to come back grander next year.

Presented by PEPSI, powered by Raj Niwas Silver Elaichi and Wild Stone Code, the 2-day event, co-powered by Mario Foods, Kuber Shoppe and Dromen & Co. Managed by Talent Factory, this fashion celebration is backed by sponsors, including BMW-Navnit Motors, Johnny Walker Refreshing Mixer (non-alcoholic), Baggit, Lakme Salon, Mitsubishi, EbixCash, Epic, 1 Magnolia Lane, Alphabet, and Triper.

For more information about the FEF India Fashion Awards and to stay updated on the latest news and announcements, please visit www.fefindiafashionawards.org.

About the FEF India Fashion Awards:

FEF India Fashion Awards is Asia's prestigious platform that aims to recognize, salute and showcase the creativity and innovation of Indian fashion members to a global audience. The organization celebrates and honors fashion designers, models, photographers, artisans, and every other tier of individuals whose outstanding contribution is taking the Indian fashion industry to greater heights. FEF IFA endeavors to support Indian fashion, showcasing the creativity and exemplary work of the industry members and recognizing the excellence displayed by them.

