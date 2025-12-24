Pert Telecom Solutions Strengthens India's Emergency Response Infrastructure with the Deployment of Android Emergency Location Service (ELS)

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24: Pert Telecom Solutions Pvt Ltd (PertSol), a Mumbai-headquartered technology company founded in 2014, today announced the successful implementation and operationalisation of Android Emergency Location Service (ELS) in India, live with UP-112. This marks the first deployment of Android ELS in the country, representing a significant advancement in India's public safety and emergency response capabilities.

A Decade of Leadership in Emergency Location Technologies

Pert Telecom Solutions has been a foundational contributor to the evolution of India's emergency services infrastructure for over a decade.

India's move towards centralised, state-wide emergency response systems was conceptualised in the aftermath of the Nirbhaya incident, which underscored the urgent need for faster, coordinated, and technology-enabled emergency assistance for citizens.

From the very inception of this national vision, Pert Telecom Solutions has been associated with India's emergency services modernisation initiatives, contributing to mission-critical projects since the earliest days of nationwide emergency response reforms.

In 2016, the company delivered a historic first by enabling state-wide automatic location intelligence for emergency services, the first such deployment in India. This breakthrough ensured that the location of a distress caller was automatically delivered to the Emergency Command and Control Centre (Dial 100 / 112 / 108 / other services), eliminating reliance on manual location identification during moments of distress.

By integrating seamlessly with all telecom operators, Pert Telecom Solutions enabled a truly inclusive emergency response framework, resulting in:

- Substantial reduction in emergency vehicle dispatch time

- Faster and more precise response to victims in critical situations

- Improved outcomes even when callers were unable to communicate effectively

This milestone significantly strengthened the operational effectiveness of emergency services and set a new national benchmark for public safety infrastructure.

Advancing Emergency Response with Android Emergency Location Service (ELS)

Nearly a decade later, Pert Telecom Solutions has once again elevated India's emergency response ecosystem through the implementation of Android Emergency Location Service (ELS).

Developed by Google, Android ELS enables a device to calculate high-accuracy location data at the moment of an emergency call or SMS by leveraging GPS, Wi-Fi, cellular signals, and onboard sensors. This information is transmitted securely to emergency services only during verified emergency events, with strong safeguards to protect user privacy.

Pert Telecom Solutions enabled the end-to-end integration of Android ELS into the UP-112 emergency framework, ensuring:

- Seamless ingestion of ELS data into emergency command and control systems

- Interoperability with existing telecom and emergency infrastructure

- Secure, privacy-preserving data handling

- Reliability at state-scale call volumes

The deployment significantly enhances the ability of emergency responders to locate victims quickly and accurately, improving response times and potentially saving lives.

First Then, First Again

With this achievement, Pert Telecom Solutions holds a rare and distinguished position in India's public safety landscape:

- 2016: First state-wide implementation of automatic emergency location services

- 2025: First deployment of Android Emergency Location Service (ELS) in India

This continuity of innovation reflects the company's sustained commitment to building mission-critical, nation-scale public safety solutions, aligned with global best practices.

Looking Ahead

Pert Telecom Solutions looks forward to collaborating with additional states and stakeholders to expand Android ELS and advanced emergency location capabilities across pan-India, enabling consistent, technology-driven emergency response standards nationwide.

About Pert Telecom Solutions

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Mumbai, Pert Telecom Solutions specialises in telecom security, emergency services platforms, lawful interception, and location-based solutions for government and enterprise customers. The company focuses on delivering secure, scalable, and resilient infrastructure solutions that support national security and public safety objectives.

To know more, visit: www.pertsol.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)