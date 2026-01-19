Brokerages were split after information technology (IT) major Wipro released its Wipro shares slipped 9.4 per cent in trade, logging an intra-day low of ₹241.9 per share and hovering near its lower band of ₹240.55 per share on BSE. At 9:18 AM, Wipro share price was trading 9.28 per cent lower at ₹242.45 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.39 per cent at 83,247.71.Brokerages were split after information technology (IT) major Wipro released its December quarter (Q3FY26) results on Friday, after market hours. Analysts said the performance was mixed, with margins beating expectations even as revenue growth stayed weak.

Most brokerages also noted that Wipro’s Q4 guidance of 0–2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) constant currency (CC) growth fell short of expectations, signalling ongoing demand softness, fewer working days, and delays in deal ramp-ups.

Wipro Q3 results highlights:

Wipro reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,145 crore in Q3FY26 , marking a 3.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) drop, from ₹3,262.4 crore. On a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, profit fell 6.5 per cent from ₹3,366.7 crore. The decline in profit was triggered by the implementation of new labour codes.

The IT giant’s revenue from operations came in at ₹23,555.8 crore, as compared to ₹22,697.3 crore in Q2FY26, up 3.7 per cent. On a Y-o-Y basis, the revenue increased 5.5 per cent from ₹22,318.8 crore in Q3FY25.

IT services operating margin for Q3FY26 came in at 17.6 per cent, up 0.9 per cent Q-o-Q and 0.1 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis.

Brokerages’ view on Wipro

Nomura | Buy | Target cut to ₹290 from ₹300

The brokerage noted that Wipro ’s Q3FY26 performance was operationally ahead of expectations, with both revenue and margins coming in slightly better than anticipated.

Wipro reported $2,604 million in revenue, up 1.4 per cent Q-o-Q in constant currency (CC), including an 80 basis points (bps) boost from the Harman DTS acquisition. IT Services Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margin was 17.6 per cent, up bps Q-o-Q, despite one-offs related to new labour code provisions and restructuring costs.

However, Nomura flagged that Wipro’s Q4FY26 guidance of 0–2 per cent CC Q-o-Q growth fell short of its expectations. The brokerage has lowered its FY26-28F earnings per share (EPS) by 2-3 per cent.

“After the recent increase in the return of capital to shareholders under the revised capital allocation policy, Wipro’s FY27F dividend yield is 4 per cent. The stock currently trades at 20.8x FY27F EPS,” Nomura noted.

Emkay Global Financial Services | Reduce | Target raised to ₹270 from ₹250

Emkay said Wipro delivered a mixed operating performance in the December quarter. IT Services revenue grew 1.2 per cent Q-o-Q to $2.6 billion, or 1.4 per cent in CC and 0.6 per cent organically, which was below the brokerage’s expectations. On the positive side, IT Services Ebit margin came in better than expected.

Deal activity remained healthy with total deal intake of around $3.3 billion, including $0.9 billion in large-deal bookings, translating to a book-to-bill ratio of 1.3x.

Management guided for flat to 2 per cent CC QoQ revenue growth in Q4, which Emkay noted was below its expectations, factoring in fewer working days, two months of incremental contribution from Harman DTS, and delays in ramp-up of a few large deals. Wipro also aims to maintain margins in the 17–17.5 per cent range, despite dilution from the Harman acquisition and upfront investments in large deals.

ALSO READ | ICICI Sec upgrades HUL to 'Buy' on GST-led volume, premium growth outlook Emkay tweaked its FY26–28 EPS estimates by -1 per cent to 0.3 per cent to reflect the Q3 performance and ongoing margin dynamics.

Elara Capital | See | Target raised to ₹220 from ₹210

Elara Capital said Wipro’s Q3 revenue came in better than its expectations, largely supported by the integration of the Harman DTS acquisition. However, the brokerage flagged concerns around growth sustainability and margin pressures going forward.

Elara noted that total contract value (TCV) moderated from the peak seen a couple of quarters ago. It added that some large deals won earlier are facing delays in ramp-up, as indicated by management, which could weigh on revenue in the coming quarters.

On profitability, Elara highlighted that the margin profile of Harman DTS is lower than Wipro’s core business, suggesting that current margin levels may not be sustainable and are likely to moderate over time.

The brokerage pointed out that near-term revenue guidance for Q4FY26 stands at 0–2 per cent Q-o-Q in CC, reflecting muted growth visibility. However, it cited weaker growth, as compared to peers and downward pressure on margins.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Neutral | Target: ₹275

Motilal Oswal said Wipro’s Q3FY26 IT Services revenue came in largely in line with expectations, supported by steady CC growth.

For 9MFY26, revenue, adjusted Ebit and adjusted profit after tax (PAT) grew 2.7 per cent, flat, and 3.9 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively. Motilal Oswal expects Q4FY26 revenue to grow 7.6 per cent YoY, while adjusted Ebit and PAT may decline 0.8 per cent and 8.1 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively.

The brokerage said broad-based growth across verticals and stable conversion of deal TCV into revenue will be critical for a constructive view on the stock.

JM Financial Institutional Securities | Buy | Target: ₹310

JM Financial termed the quarter lacklustre, noting that strong trailing twelve-month deal bookings are yet to meaningfully translate into revenue. The brokerage cut EPS estimates by 3–4.5 per cent but maintained its target price, citing the potential for a large capital return (buyback), undemanding valuations (19x FY27E EPS), and expectations of a gradual demand recovery.

Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.