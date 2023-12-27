Phygital Twin DeepTech Twyn Joins NVIDIA Inception

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 27: Twyn, India's only DeepTech enterprise SaaS enabling large manufacturers and OEMs to deploy digital twins for smart manufacturing, today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.

Founded by Avi Dahiya in 2021, Twyn offers a platform to large manufacturers and OEMs to custom build digital twins of their physical assets across multiple factory sites - on ground, underground or underwater as well as across geographies. It simplifies the way decision makers analyze, engage and act on real time data from physical assets, significantly reducing the time, cost and resources required for process completion.

Twyn leverages NVIDIA's cutting-edge technologies, including Artificial Intelligence computing and visual processing, enabling the DeepTech startup to push the boundaries of Research & Development. The inception program further propels Twyn to be at the forefront of AI computing and Digital Twin technology, opening new avenues for innovation and growth. The program also provides Twyn the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

Twyn Founder & CEO Avi Dahiya said, "We are thrilled to join NVIDIA Inception and be a part of this community of innovative thinkers and entrepreneurs. NVIDIA's leadership in AI computing aligns seamlessly with Twyn's commitment to innovation. NVIDIA's initiative to develop protocols and solutions for the Digital Twin technology provides us with a unique opportunity to harness the full potential of these cutting-edge technologies and stay ahead in this dynamic landscape. We look forward to engaging and networking with the community, share our expertise and positively impact the ecosystem at large."

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

Established in 2021 by technology evangelist and futurist Avi Dahiya, Twyn is a DeepTech enterprise SaaS Startup. With its headquarters in Noida, Twyn is a truly 'Made in India' and the world's first Phygital Twin platform to enable Large Manufacturers and OEMs for Smart Manufacturing. It leverages emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and spatial computing to create XR (Extended Reality) based Phygital Twins. With this, it empowers Fortune 500 companies to adopt Industry 4.0 (smart manufacturing) and prepare for Industry 5.0 (Smart manufacturing combined with human, environment, and social goals of society). Twyn's clients include Fortune 500 companies such as HP, Samsung, Panasonic, P & G, Uno Minda and JBM Group among others.

