Physics Wallah Student from Andaman & Nicobar Scores 98.26 Percentile in JEE Main 2026

Port Blair (Andaman & Nicobar Islands) [India], February 21: A student enrolled with PhysicsWallah (PW) has secured the highest percentile score from the Andaman & Nicobar Islands in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1, results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 16.

Hemakshi Kumar, a resident of Port Blair and a student of PhysicsWallah, achieved an overall 98.26 percentile, emerging as the state topper. She recorded 97.93 percentile in Physics, 97.71 in Chemistry, and 96.24 in Mathematics.

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination was conducted across 658 centres globally. She prepared for the examination through PhysicsWallah's digital learning programmes, including Arjuna JEE and Lakshya JEE courses.

Commenting on the result, she said, "The structured curriculum and availability of recorded lectures helped in systematic revision during my preparation."

The second session of JEE Main 2026 is scheduled to be held in April.

