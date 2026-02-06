PhysicsWallah Announces Free Doubt Resolution Support and Mock Preboards for Class 10 CBSE Students across India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 6: Education company PhysicsWallah (PW) announced a student support initiative aimed at assisting aspirants appearing for the Class 10 CBSE Board Exams in 2026. Students across the country can avail free doubt resolution and expert guidance. This initiative is not only open for PW students but any Class 10 student across the country. The initiative is designed to help reduce academic pressure during the exam season.

PW will also facilitate offline preboards in Science and Mathematics nationwide in an attempt to strengthen student readiness. These examinations will be conducted at PW's physical centres like Vidyapeeth, Pathshala, and Tuition Centres to simulate real board exam conditions and help students improve proficiency and time-management skills under exam-day constraints.

Ankit Gupta, CEO of Vidyapeeth-Offline of PhysicsWallah (PW), said, "Education should never be restricted by boundaries, especially when a student is preparing for a defining moment like the Board Exams. Many students lack immediate access to quality exam support and we know even a single unresolved doubt can cause stress. By opening our Vidyapeeth, Pathshala and Tuition centres to every student, regardless of whether they are enrolled with us or not, we are simply doing what is right for the student community. We want aspirants to feel supported, confident, and ready to perform to their full potential."

Students across India can visit their nearest PW Vidyapeeth, Pathshala or Tuition Centre to obtain a Doubt Buster Pass, valid till the board exams, and book a slot for doubt resolution. Experienced faculty members will address specific queries, explain complex topics, and offer strategic guidance on answer-writing techniques. Students can clarify doubts across subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology, and also receive revision cards for the CBSE Class 10 syllabus to support their preparation.

The Science mock preboard exam was conducted on 1 Feb 2026 across all PW Vidyapeeth, Pathshala and Tuition Centres, where thousands of students appeared for the exam. With the Mathematics mock preboard exam scheduled for 8 February 2026, students can book a slot at their nearest centre or through the PW app.

The initiative is being rolled out through PhysicsWallah's network of 192 tech-enabled Vidyapeeth and Pathshala centres located across 132 cities in India as of 30th September 2025.

