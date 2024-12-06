Pioneering Creativity: National Young Authors Fair (NYAF) Announces Winners of Pioneer League in India

NewsVoir

Singapore/ New Delhi [India], December 6: The National Young Authors Fair (NYAF), the world's largest book-writing competition for school students, proudly announces the winners of the Jury Choice and Best-Seller categories in the Pioneer Young Authors Program. This marks the first of three prestigious leagues in the India edition of NYAF, an event that has become a cornerstone of the academic calendar for India's top schools.

A Milestone in Young Creativity and Literature

The India edition of NYAF 2024-25 is a national celebration of young talent, aiming to foster creativity, innovation, and literacy. With the general category's book-writing and publishing deadline set for 12th January 2025, NYAF expects participation from over 1 million budding authors and readers representing India's top 10,000 schools.

Celebrating Young Talent: Pioneer League Winners

NYAF proudly announces the Top 10 Authors in both the Jury Choice and Best-Seller categories:

Jury Choice Top 10

1. 'Chasing the Impossible' by Reanna Sachdeva

2. 'The Spooky Squad's Halloween' by Riya Muthuvel

3. 'Astrid's Galactic Gamble' by Angelina Sharma

4. 'Harvest of Hope' by Challa Sai Saathvika

5. 'Pikoo's Promise' by Ovi Pravin Dongre

6. 'The Stardust Market' by Bhavya Sanjeev

7. 'The Journey of Johnny' by Jonathan Fernandes

8. 'Combat Misery' by Pragayadeep Jain

9. 'Mystery of the Giant's Cave' by Shanaya Modi

10. 'The Forest of Doom' by Prisha Jain

Best-Seller Top 10

1. 'The Amazing Adventure' by Rajveer Mehta

2. 'Halloween On 34th Street' by Avikaa A Malik

3. 'The Ocean's Warming Secret' by Bianca Arun Pandita

4. 'Book On How To Write A Book' by Keya Hatkar

5. 'Water On Moon' by Iniya Pragati

6. 'If Not Today, When' by Mv Eashanth Kumar

7. 'The Iron Key Fusion & Fact' by Ravyanshi

8. 'The Super Hero' by K V Dhiyanesh

9. 'A Debt Repaid' by Aveer Arora

10. 'Hody Finds His Superpower' by Seyon Adhiradhan

Inspiring Words from the Founder

Ami Dror, Founder and President of BriBooks and the National Young Authors Fair, emphasized that the success of the Pioneer League reflects a longstanding trend. "India is a wellspring of young talent, brimming with creativity and innovation. These young authors are a testament to the nation's future leadership in global literature," Dror remarked. He expressed optimism about discovering even more remarkable talent in the upcoming leagues.

The Road Ahead

The NYAF team will provide updates on the next stages of the competition, leading up to the Grand Jury, Genre, and Pinnacle Leagues starting 13th January 2025.

The National Young Authors Fair (NYAF) is the world's largest book-writing and publishing platform for school students, inspiring creativity and innovation among young minds.

