Piramal Realty Embarks on a New Chapter - Breaks Ground on its Next Phase at Piramal Revanta, Mulund

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18: Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of Piramal Group has broken ground for its newest tower at Piramal Revanta in Mulund. Piramal Revanta has successfully delivered its initial two towers, now home to over 400 families. With another two towers swiftly nearing their completion, this milestone signifies the commencement of a ground-breaking development that will reshape the definition of luxury, establishing an even deeper connection with nature in Mulund's micro market. The development is tucked away in a serene 12-acre ecosystem at the foothills of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

The launch of this new phase will introduce a unique 3-acre private park providing over 30 per cent green cover, which today is unlikely to be seen in developments of this scale. These open spaces will further be enhanced with retreat-style amenities catering to all age groups. Offering low-density living with spacious residences, this newest tower at Piramal Revanta is set to raise the bar for meaningful living in Mulund.

Speaking about the excavation commencement, Gaurav Sawhney, CEO, Piramal Realty, said, "The excavation of the new tower marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Piramal Revanta. We are committed to elevating the standard of luxury living in Mulund by providing our discerning customers with a meaningful lifestyle, characterized by expansive open spaces and a harmonious connection with nature through biophilic design. We wish to further fortify our commitment to luxury homes, and we strive to exceed our buyers' expectations by offering them a premium lifestyle."

The investment for the construction of this new phase would be around Rs. 700 crores, spanning across six years. Architect Hafeez Contractor (AHC), the renowned multi-disciplinary design firm, has been engaged to serve as the principal consultant for the new phase.

Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is one of India's leading developers with 13 Mn. sq. ft. of residential and commercial real estate under development in and around Mumbai. In 2015, two of the world's most respected private equity investors invested USD 235 million for a minority stake in the company.

Piramal Realty aims to set a gold standard in design, quality, safety, and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty's innovative developments not only capture a cutting-edge and contemporary ethos but also aim to adopt a more intuitive interpretation of luxury. This distinctive approach celebrates the harmonious integration of nature, greenery, spaciousness, natural light, ventilation, and the inherent connection with biophilia, encapsulating the essence of community living.

