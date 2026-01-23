PlastiWorld 2026 Hosts FIEO-Verified Global Buyers for Sourcing High-Quality Plastic Finished Products from India

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23: India's growing reputation as a reliable sourcing hub for plastic finished products is set to take center stage at PlastiWorld 2026, an export-focused exhibition scheduled from 23-25 March 2026 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

The event is witnessing strong interest from leading domestic and international buyers, including Walmart Vriddhi, Flipkart, and several global sourcing organizations exploring long-term partnerships with Indian manufacturers.

Organized by the All India Plastics Manufacturers' Association (AIPMA) and supported by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), PlastiWorld aims to connect India's plastic manufacturing ecosystem directly with serious global buyers. The exhibition highlights India's rapidly expanding capabilities in producing high-quality, scalable, and export-ready plastic finished products, reinforcing the country's position in global supply chains.

A major highlight of PlastiWorld 2026 is its focus on high-value B2B meetings, enabling exhibitors to engage in pre-scheduled, targeted interactions with international buyers actively seeking sourcing opportunities.

This structured approach ensures meaningful discussions, faster decision-making, and the foundation of direct sourcing partnerships without intermediaries.

The exhibition is particularly beneficial for MSMEs, offering up to 80% subsidy for eligible participants, with 100% support for women, SC, and ST entrepreneurs. This initiative empowers smaller manufacturers to access international markets, showcase innovation, and compete on a global stage.

With increasing buyer participation and strong institutional support, PlastiWorld 2026 is positioned as a powerful platform driving India's export growth in plastic finished products - connecting capable Indian manufacturers with global demand and fostering long-term trade relationships.

For registration and inquiries:

Website: plastiworld.org

Call: 022 6777 8899 | 986 7050 536 | 91378 55255

Email: sales@plastiworld.org | sales1@plastiworld.org

About PlastiWorld:

PlastiWorld 2026 is India's premier global trade event for finished plastic products, organised by AIPMA.

It connects verified international buyers with India's export-ready manufacturers, serving as a strategic platform for sourcing, collaboration, and industry-wide growth.

