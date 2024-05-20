Pluugin E-commerce expands operations, opens India office

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 20: Pluugin E-commerce, having established a robust presence in global markets like Southeast Asia (SEA), SAARC and Middle East & North Africa (MENA), is expanding its operations to India. Pluugin is a borderless e-commerce enabler, facilitating brands in scaling up their businesses across international borders.

Headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), it has offices across SEA, SAARC countries, and MENA. Founded in 2022, the company has experienced a 100% year-on-year growth. This speaks to the ever-increasing need of e-commerce in brands' business models and the effectiveness of Pluugin's expertise in the field. The company boasts of a roster of prestigious clients from across sectors like FMCG, consumer electronics, small appliances, health & wellness, personal care, beverages, confectionery, power tools, and baby & mom care, among others.'

With its set of comprehensive solutions, both digital and on-ground, Pluugin envisions shrinking the boundaries between industries and geographies, by tailoring localised solutions for businesses. Its wide array of services include end-to-end Logistics Support, Supply Chain & Warehouse Management, Cross-Border Payment Solutions, Marketplace & Platform Management, Risk Management & Regulations, and Data Insights & Market Analysis to offer key understanding of the market-brand fit.

With this expansion, Pluugin is looking to create over 2100 jobs in the local market over the next 3 years. Currently operational in 12 states, the company is looking at a 100% pan India coverage in the next 12 months. India will also cater as the backend office for its global operations in Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Commenting on the expansion, Aparna Gupta, Founder & Managing Director, Pluugin E-commerce, said, "We truly believe that every brand has the potential to be borderless in today's e-commerce landscape and we intend to help them leverage it, with a strong focus on MSMEs. We are proud to say that Pluugin has disrupted the 'e-commerce accelerator' category with its unique positioning and offerings, currently being the only entity enabling cross-border commerce on such a large magnitude. With our strategic entry into the Indian market, we bring new potential growth opportunities within the e-commerce space, enabling a global presence for all 'Make In India' brands."

E-commerce is one of the fastest growing markets in India, continuously expanding its reach beyond the metro cities and into the tier 2 & 3 areas of the country. In 2024, it is estimated at USD 112.93 billion and is expected to reach USD 299.01 billion by 2029.

Website: www.globalplugin.com, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/pluugin.

