Pocket HRMS releases India's First smHRt Agentic HR Solution

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29: Pocket HRMS, India's popular AI-powered cloud-HR software, announced the launch of India's first 'smHRt Agentic HR solution', built to think, act, and collaborate across the entire employee lifecycle.

With this release, Pocket HRMS' HR chatbot smHRty® and HR assistant HRMS Copilot™ will be powered by Agentic AI, which brings together a coordinated team of specialized AI agents, where each agent will be responsible for a specific HR job. They work together to finish tasks, find useful information, and solve problems, helping HR avoid repetitive work and focus on other strategic initiatives.

Unlike a single assistant that only answers questions, the smHRt Agentic HR solution coordinates multiple agents that each own a job, like payroll, leave, attendance, and employee records. The Employee Management Agent will take the lead and talk to the user in plain English, working out what needs to happen, and hand the task to the right specialist agent. The user sees one conversation while a team of agents does the work behind it.

For HR teams, this changes how daily work is done. Instead of clicking through different screens, HR personnel can just give instructions in plain English. With the smHRt agentic HR solution, HR teams can:

- Get instant answers and flagged data discrepancies, so issues are caught before they reach payroll.

- See leave and attendance trends with a simple message, and plan staffing and approvals.

- Receive automatic reminders for statutory deadlines like PF returns, quarterly TDS, PT filings, and more.

- Turn raw payroll and attendance data into charts and summaries on request, without building MIS reports manually.

Internal tests show that our HR teams spend nearly 70% of their time doing repetitive computer work. By having one main agent understand what users need and manage the other agents, the smHRt Agentic HR solution turns long processes into one simple command. This frees up HR leaders to focus on company culture and big-picture goals instead of manual data entry.

Jitendra Somani, Co-Founder of Pocket HRMS, shared, "With our smHRt Agentic HR Solution, we are bringing a digital workforce of AI agents to Pocket HRMS. In our beta tests, HR teams reported 54% increase in their productivity with the help of Agentic AI. So, we are implementing the shift to Agentic AI for both chatbot smHRty® and HRMS Copilot™, enhancing their versatility. This is our vision for agentic HR: a system that hides the complex work and completes HR tasks with just a simple command."

Key Features of smHRt Agentic HR Solution

- Team of AI Agents: Different agents handle payroll, leave, attendance, and employee management. They focus on their own jobs but stay coordinated through the main agent.

- One Simple Chatbox: The main Employee Management AI Agent talks directly with users and hands tasks to the right specialized agent. Users don't have to switch between different software screens.

- Natural Language Processing: HR teams can ask the system to do complicated everyday HR tasks using normal language, and the agents will complete the work behind the scenes.

- Smart Data Insights: The AI agents can help HRs reveal hidden trends in payroll and attendance data to help managers make better decisions.

- Automatic Problem Solving: The AI agents can also help spot mistakes in HR data, like payroll errors or mismatched attendance, helping HR in fixing them before they become major issues.

The smHRt Agentic HR solution is the next big step for Pocket HRMS. It creates a smart system where multiple specialized agents work together behind one easy-to-use screen. This launch supports the goal of making Agentic AI easy to use for HR teams all over India.

About Pocket HRMS

Founded nearly two decades ago, Pocket HRMS is a pioneer in AI-first HRMS software, catering to hire-to-retire needs for startups to enterprises across India. Rooted in excellence, affordability, and cutting-edge technology, the platform offers robust modules for attendance, payroll, and talent management. Recent enhancements include an AI-powered Chatbot smHRty® and GenAI-based Recruitment, HRMS Copilot™ for interactive HR support, and smHRt searcHR®, a groundbreaking analytics tool providing HR leaders with unparalleled global visibility into their workforce data.

Contact Us:

www.pockethrms.com | sales@pockethrms.com | 9987144643

Media Contact

Gaurav Sawant

Digital Marketing Manager, Pocket HRMS

Email: marketing@pockethrms.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)