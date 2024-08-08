Pomeroy Technologies Expands Global Horizon with Entry into India

PRNewswire Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 8: Pomeroy Technologies, LLC ("Pomeroy") - an industry leader in technology solutions and services has forayed into the Indian market with the launch of Pomeroy Technologies India Private Limited (Pomeroy India). The expansion into India is a strategic move designed to enhance service offerings to Pomeroy's existing and prospective clients, primarily in North America, with a global reach. The objective is to cultivate a robust talent pool of technology experts capable of delivering unparalleled solutions worldwide. Pomeroy is recognized across North America and Europe for its ability to deliver best-in-class technology solutions and services. The company's comprehensive portfolio includes managed services, professional services, technology and lifecycle solutions, and strategic technical staffing.

Commencing operations in July 2024, the new Chennai-based services business officially began operations with over 120 employees, including 70 local talents from Chennai. The remaining team members are strategically positioned across India to ensure seamless business continuity for clients. Pomeroy India is set on a trajectory to expand its workforce to over 400 skilled professionals within the next two years.

"This launch reflects our continued commitment to excellence and our focus on strategic growth," added Pomeroy CEO Tom Signorello. "As our company continues to expand its global footprint, we remain dedicated to delivering value-driven solutions that empower businesses to thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape."

This significant expansion marks a pivotal chapter in Pomeroy's growth narrative, fortifying the company's global footprint and enabling it to deliver top-tier services while fostering synergistic partnerships with leading universities and technology institutions in India.

"This expansion allows us to better serve our clients while remaining cost-effective and competitive in the global marketplace," said Dr Sanjay Savla, Pomeroy's chief services officer and an officer of Pomeroy India. "As we continue to develop our portfolio and grow our services business to meet the future needs of our clients, Pomeroy India will be an important part of our services delivery strategy around the globe."

Pomeroy Technologies, LLC facilitates the optimization and enhancement of business operations through technology for organizations. Its 2,000-plus employees provide guidance, deployment, monitoring, and comprehensive management of all digital workplace aspects for clients, thus ensuring perpetually secure, connected, and productive operations.

"Establishing a market presence in India aligns with Pomeroy's commitment to innovation and client satisfaction," said Raju Sairam, head of Pomeroy India. "It also allows us to tap into India's tremendous resources and technological clout, including its highly skilled talent pool, cost-effective technology infrastructure, and thriving business ecosystem. In the immediate term, Pomeroy India will act as the company's global offshore delivery hub, centralizing outsourced managed services. Looking ahead, Pomeroy envisions Pomeroy India evolving into a global competency center for cutting-edge technologies, spearheading the development of innovative service offerings," concluded Sairam.

About Pomeroy

Pomeroy Technologies, LLC is an industry-recognized global technology solutions and services provider headquartered in Hebron, Kentucky. Pomeroy delivers comprehensive technology and lifecycle solutions, professional and managed services, and technical talent to top companies in retail, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and other industries . Its 2,000-plus employees advise, deploy, monitor, manage, and recruit talent for more than 50,000 client locations across North America and Europe, ensuring they are always secure, always connected, and always working. Visit www.pomeroy.com for more information.

