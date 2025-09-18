VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 18: From August 29 to September 14, Moscow once again hosted the largest event in the world of electronic music -- Portal 2030-2050. Over 106,000 people visited the Moskino Film Factory during the festival. Three unique stages featured performances from 110 DJs representing 13 countries, including Willy William, Edward Maya, Yves Larock, Burak Yeter, Sak Noel, Legroni, and Alex Gaudino.

Portal 2030-2050 is a free event for both residents and visitors of the capital. For 17 days, the Moskino Film Factory became a space that reflected the city's nightlife spirit. Moscow gathered an unprecedented number of EDM stars whose tracks played on the festival's stages for more than 240 hours. In total, the event featured over 150 activities.

DJ sets were accompanied by stunning visual shows. This year the festival's art direction team welcomed John Dave, creator of multimedia content for major festivals such as AFTERLIFE and Soundstorm. His digital performances opened the main stage programs.

During the September weekends -- September 5-7 and 12-14 -- top headliners performed on the main stage, including Edward Maya, Sak Noel, Yves Larock, Burak Yeter, Legroni, Willy William. On September 14, in honor of Moscow City Day, Italian DJ and producer Alex Gaudino premiered his new single Funky Beat in Moscow, a collaboration with Dynoro and Chuck D from the legendary rap group Public Enemy, which will be released worldwide on October 17.

The organization of Portal 2030-2050 was absolutely top-notch -- I loved every moment. The team did a fantastic job putting this together, and I truly hope that one day this festival will expand and take place in other countries around the world, said Alex Gaudino.

The festival also hosted the digital art competition "CONTEST. MEDIA-ART," which brought together over 20 artists across two categories: "3D Mapping" (motion graphics) and "VJing" (real-time video mixing to headliners' tracks). Guests could watch the competing works projected onto the facades of the Moskino Film Factory. Winners were announced on September 14 on the outdoor stage -- six digital artists from Russia took home the honors.

The first weekend, August 29-31, featured a special K-POP program. Headliners included popular South Korean artist Song Won Sub, the Kazakh band Nomads, and the Russian symphony orchestra CAGMO. The venue transformed into an immersive Asian cultural space with idol-box crafting workshops, resin keychain making, calligraphy classes, quizzes, karaoke sessions, and traditional hanbok fittings. Guests also enjoyed a vibrant alley of customized cars and a live airbrush show turning vehicles into art objects.

As part of the special program, the large-scale Moscow K-POP Cover Dance Cup took place, with over 50 teams from 23 regions of Russia competing. Special judge Seongchan, a choreographer from South Korea who has worked with BTS, BLACKPINK, Stray Kids, and other major artists, evaluated the performances and conducted K-pop dance masterclasses attended by 1,300 participants.

The main symbol of Portal 2030-2050 was a massive 14-meter-tall cosmonaut, representing the young explorers of the future and ambitious Moscow citizens reaching for new heights.

Moscow continues to prove itself as a global trendsetter by organizing world-class cultural events that drive event tourism and attract international attention. Initiatives like Portal 2030-2050 demonstrate how cities can transform into hubs of creativity and innovation -- a model that other countries could look to for inspiration.

