Positive Thinking Won't Save You! Pushkar's Thrive Through Tough Times Offers a Sharper Response

New Delhi [India], February 26: When your house is on fire, meditation affirmations and positive thinking does not set the fire off. You need to extinguish that fire by taking the right actions! In the world that often offers empty motivation, Thrive Through Tough Times brings something sharper. It does not ask you to stay positive when life hits hard. It asks you to get prepared.

Through stories and wisdom that cut across centuries, from warfields to boardrooms, from broken dreams to modern relationships, Pushkar Aurangabadkar challenges readers to stop being life's punching bag and start setting their own terms in the fight. Every page is driven toward one goal: helping you rise while the storm is still raging.

When life knocks you down without warning and leaves you breathless, you do not need empty reassurance. You need clarity. You need courage. You need tools that work under pressure.

Thrive Through Tough Times positions itself as that battle plan, inspired by the ferocity of a panther and grounded in practical strategies, lived experience, and structured thinking of a warrior's mindset. It is not about enduring pain quietly. It is about confronting it directly and emerging stronger.

THIS BOOK IS NOT ABOUT SURVIVING THE STORM. IT IS ABOUT LEARNING HOW TO STAND IN IT.

Pushkar does not romanticise struggle. He takes the reader on a journey to systematically decode and dissect the struggle. He shows how challenges can be faced head-on, how the mind can be trained to think clearly under pressure, and how control can be reclaimed even when circumstances seem overwhelming.

His voice blends leadership insight with deep human understanding, creating a framework that is both practical and realistically implementable.

The book does not offer comfort for the sake of comfort. It offers strategies that are built deliberately to establish strength amidst the chaos of life. It speaks to leaders navigating uncertainty, entrepreneurs facing setbacks, parents balancing responsibility, and individuals confronting personal battles. It speaks to anyone who refuses to stay down.

WHY THIS BOOK MATTERS NOW

We are living in a time of relentless pressure. Careers shift overnight. Relationships strain quietly. Expectations rise faster than resilience. Information is everywhere, yet clarity is rare.

Thrive Through Tough Times brings structure back into the conversation. It reminds readers that resilience is not an accident. It is built through discipline, awareness, and conscious response. In a culture that encourages people to push through silently, this book teaches them how to respond with intention instead of reaction.

When asked why he wrote this book, Pushkar said, "Hardship is not an exception in life. It is inevitable. What changes everything is how we meet it. I have seen people collapse under pressure, and I have seen others rise from the same circumstances with extraordinary strength. The difference is not luck. It is clarity and preparation. This book is for those who are tired of being overwhelmed and are ready to take ownership of their response. Tough times demand more than motivation. They demand strategy."

He added, "As a single parent, educator, and entrepreneur, I have faced moments where everything felt highly uncertain and overwhelming. What helped through those chaotic phases was not positive thinking alone, but structured strategic thinking and right action at the right time with the right courage. When you learn how to approach adversity consciously, you stop being a victim of circumstance. You begin to thrive despite it."

Geetika Saigal, Founder of Beeja House, said, "Pushkar writes with the intensity of someone who has lived what he teaches. Thrive Through Tough Times does not offer surface-level encouragement. It offers perspective and practical strength. In a world that often tells people to endure quietly, this book gives them permission to confront, recalibrate, and rise. It is direct, grounded, and deeply empowering."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR, PUSHKAR

Pushkar Aurangabadkar is an author, educator, and thought leader whose work has had global impact in leadership development and organisational transformation. A Rotary International Vocational Excellence Awardee, IIM Calcutta alumnus, and serial entrepreneur, he blends sharp business insight with deep human understanding.

He has authored eleven books on management and entrepreneurship and is also known for his work as a celebrity commissioned biography writer. As a PhD research scholar and cultural storyteller through Kirtans, Pushkar brings together discipline, philosophy, and lived experience. As a single parent, his mission is to help people confront life's hardest blows with grace and emerge stronger, wiser, and unshakable. That is what he calls THRIVE.

ABOUT BEEJA HOUSE

Beeja House (https://beejahouse.com/) is a strategic narrative and publishing platform that works with doctors, founders, CXOs, business leaders, and domain experts to transform lived expertise into enduring intellectual capital. Founded by Geetika Saigal, projects at Beeja House are shaped through structured conversations, rigorous manuscript development and disciplined editorial oversight, with attention to clarity, coherence and production standards. Beyond publication, Beeja House supports positioning and visibility in ways aligned with each author's professional context. With over a hundred published authors and a growing global footprint, Beeja House stands for work that is built to matter.

