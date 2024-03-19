POVA 6 Pro and Playground Season 3 Forge Unbeatable Alliance

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], March 19: TECNO, the global smartphone brand, is set to co-power Rusk Media Playground Season 3 for POVA 6 Pro. The association with Rusk Media Playground is a natural fit, as POVA's tagline 'Better.Faster.Stronger' resonates seamlessly with the thrill and excitement of the gaming world. By co-powering this season, TECNO aims to enhance the overall gaming experience for the audience, displaying its dedication to providing top-notch technology for a truly thrilling and immersive entertainment venture.

Building on the monumental success of its predecessors, this season boasts triple the excitement, entertainment, and hardcore challenges, promising viewers an unforgettable experience, aligning perfectly with the ethos of the POVA 6 Pro. The show will be live on Amazon miniTV, where sixteen micro-influencers will compete in the Playground Arcade for 30 days, guided by four well-known mentors.

The excitement hits fever pitch with Carry Minati, along with Elvish Yadav, TechnoGamerz, and Mortal all adding to the buzz. Viewers can actively participate by voting for their favorite contestants on the Amazon miniTV, adding an interactive element to the gaming spectacle.

POVA 6 Pro jumps into the fray, blending its cutting-edge tech with the show's dynamic vibe, creating a match made in gaming paradise. Designed for the dynamic preferences of Gen Z and tech enthusiasts, the POVA 6 Pro gives you a 'Better. Faster. Stronger' experience.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of gaming like never before as TECNO, in collaboration with Playground Season 3 on Amazon miniTV, announces the launch and the very first unboxing of its POVA 6 Pro on March 29th.

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in 70+ countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. Today, TECNO has developed into a recognized leader in its target markets, delivering state-of-the-art innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, tablets, HiOS operating systems, and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of "Stop At Nothing," TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and best futures.

