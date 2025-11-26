POWERGRID HR Tech Conference 2025 in Knowledge partnership with SHRM, Opens with a Strong Call for Humane Leadership and Future-Ready Workforce Transformation

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 26: The POWERGRID HR Tech Conference 2025, in Knowledge partnership with SHRM, opened with powerful messages from national leaders, industry experts and global HR influencers, setting the tone for a future powered by humane leadership, digital transformation and technology-enabled workforce excellence.

In his keynote address,Dr. Yatindra Dwivedi, Director (Personnel), POWERGRID, emphasized the importance of dissolving the perceived divide between humans and technology, urging organisations to adopt "humane leadership" in the age of AI. He highlighted POWERGRID's introduction of Model Context Protocol (MCP)-based solutions and noted the industry's rapid evolution from AI towards quantum intelligence--driven by continuous research and innovation.

Dr. Yatindra Dwivedi, Director (Personnel), POWERGRID -"This conference is designed as a vibrant confluence of ideas, insights, and innovations. You will hear from leaders shaping the future of work, engage in deep discussions on AI, resilience, and inclusion, and explore cutting-edge solutions showcased by our partners."

Expressing gratitude for the partnership, Achal Khanna, CEO - SHRM APAC & MENA, said, "We are honoured to work with POWERGRID in creating and delivering the POWERGRID HR Tech Conference 2025. This collaboration with key stakeholders from the PSE sector is opening new learning avenues for the industry."

Speaking on digital transformation, Sudhir Gadh, Chief Growth Officer & Strategic Advisor - SHRM APAC & MENA, noted, "Digital transformation is a critical backbone for organisational growth and success. It is imperative that the public and private sectors unify their resources and talent to build the India of tomorrow."

Offering leadership insights, Manoj Kohli, Former Country Head, Softbank India & Former CEO & MD, Bharti Airtel, praised the resilience of India's power sector and shed light on global energy trends shaped by data centers and renewable technologies. He outlined a five-point framework for POWERGRID focused on driving competition, future-ready planning, upgrading technical talent, embracing technologies such as HVDC and BESS, and building a high-speed, low-bureaucracy culture. According to him, POWERGRID stands at an inflection point where "people + technology" will define India's leadership in modern power systems.

Delivering the inaugural address, "Dr. R. K. Tyagi, Chairman & Managing Director, POWERGRID "reinforced the power sector's role as the backbone of India's development. He stressed that India's strong human capital, when combined with advanced technology, can become a formidable engine of national growth. He called for urgent HR transformation, addressing talent shortages, enhancing inclusive employee experiences, and building a globally competitive, future-ready workforce.

A fireside chat with Rashmi Govil, Director HR, IOCL, explored how belonging, inclusion and performance intersect within large organisations. She emphasised equitable opportunity structures, visibility, recognition and capability-led inclusion, cautioning against blind spots such as tokenism and unequal work allocation. She reiterated that leadership behaviour ultimately shapes an organisation's culture.

During the panel discussion on succession planning, leaders Varun Kejriwal, Krishna Kumar Singh, Uttam Lal, and Dr. V. K. Singh highlighted the need for systemic talent identification, continuous upskilling, structured exposure and policy-level workforce planning. They stressed balancing advanced analytics with human-centric leadership development to build a strong future-ready pipeline.

In a CEO-focused conversation, Hitesh Oberoi, Co-Promoter, MD & CEO, Info Edge India, spoke with Sudhir Gadh about India's shift from a digital to a data-driven economy. He underscored the urgency for large-scale AI skilling, the crucial role of PSUs in CSR-led capability building, and the importance of compute power, datasets and skilled talent in developing globally competitive AI platforms.

The day concluded with an inspiring leadership session by cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, who shared lessons on calmness, discipline and strategic clarity under pressure. He spoke about resilience after setbacks, the courage to make tough decisions and the importance of grooming young talent through trust, communication and freedom to learn.

About POWERGRID

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) is India's central transmission utility and one of the world's largest power transmission companies. A Maharatna PSU under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, POWERGRID is responsible for planning, developing, operating and maintaining the national electricity transmission network. With extensive infrastructure across the country, the organisation is at the forefront of digital transformation, technological innovation and sustainable development in the power sector.

About SHRM India

SHRM India empowers people and workplaces by advancing HR practices and maximising human potential. For 20 years, SHRM India has partnered with multinational and high-growth Indian enterprises to build better workplaces. As the India arm of the world's largest HR association, SHRM India integrates global standards with local insights across consulting, leadership development, professional certification (SHRM-CP/SHRM-SCP), corporate training, membership and flagship conferences, including SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo and SHRM TECH. With offices across major Indian cities, SHRM India is a trusted authority on workplace excellence.

