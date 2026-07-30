Powermore onboards Actor Sachin Khurana as Brand Ambassador

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 29: Powermore, India's No.1 solar partner for businesses, announced the signing of actor Sachin Khurana as its brand ambassador. The association brings a familiar, trusted face to Powermore's mission of making the shift to solar simple, fast, and financially sound, as the company strengthens its push to power India's clean energy transition.

Powermore's association with Sachin Khurana goes beyond celebrity endorsement. Sachin Khurana is an Indian actor, model and beauty pageant titleholder. He won the title of Grasim Mr.India 1996 and represented India at the 1998 Mister World pageant at Portugal. He has been part of series like Heeramandi, and Hostages. His long-standing presence in the industry has earned him the trust of audiences across generations.

By partnering with Sachin Khurana, the company aims to reinforce its promise of quality, reliability, and long-term performance. His personality resonates with consumers who value authenticity over hype, making him a natural fit for the brand.

Commenting on the association, Himanshu Sharma, Sales Director (North), Powermore, said, "For a business owner, solar is not simply a purchase, it is a long-term investment. Every business has different electricity consumption patterns, operating requirements, financial priorities and long-term goals. The right solar decision, therefore, looks different for every business. That is the conversation we have with our customers every day. At Powermore, our focus is on helping businesses make these decisions with greater clarity and confidence, while enabling them to reduce electricity costs and build long-term value.

"Sachin's association with Powermore reflects our ambition to take this conversation around smarter energy decisions to a much wider audience. As we continue to grow across markets, we want to make solar easier to understand, easier to evaluate and more relevant to businesses, hence we are aiming at using multi-media approach. We have launched a digital campaign with Sachin", he added.

Speaking on joining Powermore, actor Sachin Khurana said, "India's businesses are growing rapidly, and the way they use energy will play an important role in shaping the country's future. What attracted me to Powermore is their focus on making solar a practical business decision, not just a sustainability decision. They bring together engineering, financial understanding, and long-term thinking to help businesses reduce their electricity costs and improve profitability. I am excited to be part of this journey and to help bring more attention to the role businesses can play in India's energy transition."

Powermore is an end-to-end energy solutions company built specifically for India's commercial and industrial sector. Powermore designs, installs, finances, and maintains solar power plants, battery energy storage systems, and EV charging infrastructure for factories, warehouses, office campuses, hospitals, data centres, and large commercial properties across the country.

Powermore has installed over 12.4 MW of solar capacity, with clean energy generation crossing 18 GWh annually. Its installations offset more than 15,500 tonnes of CO₂ every year -- equivalent to planting over 7 lakh trees -- while maintaining an average plant uptime of over 99% across all commissioned sites, as Indian businesses increasingly turn to solar to counter rising electricity tariffs and frequent grid outages.

For more information, click www.powermore.in

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