PowerSchool Expands India Footprint with Launch of New Centre of Excellence in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 1: PowerSchool, a global leader in cloud-based software for K-12 education, today announced the opening of its new Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Chennai, further strengthening its India operations and reaffirming its long-term commitment to the region. The new 300-seater facility marks a key milestone in PowerSchool's growth journey, tapping into India's thriving talent pool to accelerate innovation and global collaboration. With a focus on building advanced AI and machine learning capabilities, the Chennai CoE will play a pivotal role in driving PowerSchool's global and India-focussed technology strategy.

PowerSchool currently employs approximately more than 1,450 people in India (~175 in Chennai and ~1,300 in Bengaluru) and with this workforce, the organisation continues to serve both global and India markets while expanding its capabilities in line with its growth strategy. The Chennai CoE will bring multiple teams under one roof, enabling closer collaboration, innovation, and knowledge-sharing. It will serve as a hub for building integrated solutions that combine regional and global expertise, strengthen customer services across India, and support international markets, while offering employees access to world-class resources and career growth opportunities.

Mr. Apoorav Nischal, Managing Director and Country Head, PowerSchool India, added, "India is central to PowerSchool's global vision of transforming education through technology. With the launch of our Chennai Centre of Excellence, we are deepening our investment in one of the world's most dynamic talent ecosystems while reinforcing our commitment to innovation and customer success. This expansion not only strengthens our ability to deliver world-class solutions that empower educators and students everywhere but also positions India as a strategic hub supporting growth across South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa."

With its expanding footprint in India, PowerSchool is deepening investments in talent, technology, and innovation. The Chennai CoE is a testament to India's growing role as a strategic hub for global operations, supporting marketings across the globe. This expansion reinforces PowerSchool's vision of delivering integrated solutions that transform education universally.

PowerSchool is a leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education supporting 60 million students in more than 90 countries and over 18,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States. Headquartered in Folsom, California, PowerSchool has a strong presence with offices across the United States, India, and the UAE. In India, Bangalore serves as a Center of Excellence, housing over 1,300 employees for more than seven years, dedicated to delivering world-class solutions & supporting clients worldwide. Its mission is to empower educators, administrators, and families to ensure personalized education for every student journey. We bring the best of K-12 educational and operational technology together to make it easier to create and deliver an experience designed for each student. PowerSchool offers a comprehensive suite of products designed to meet regional needs while delivering globally integrated solutions. Its offerings support schools in every aspect, from administration and learning management to data analytics, empowering institutions to achieve both operational efficiency and academic excellence. PowerSchool continues to drive innovation in education technology while being previously recognized as a Great Place to Work® in India in 2023.

