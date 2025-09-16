Precision Biometric Launches India's First 'Make in India' DSC Tokens Featuring FIPS 140-3 Certified Secure Elements

PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 16: Precision Biometric India Pvt. Ltd., a leader in identity and authentication solutions, proudly announces the launch of India's first 'Make in India' Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) tokens built on FIPS 140-3 certified secure elements. The new InnaITKey PK32XX USB DSC Token and InnaITKey PK33XX NFC Tap-and-Sign DSC Smart Card set a new benchmark for secure digital transactions, fully meeting the Controller of Certifying Authorities (CCA) specifications and integrating Common Criteria EAL 6+ certified module for advanced assurance.

* CCA specification compliant USB DSC Token and NFC Tap-and-Sign DSC Card Combine FIPS 140-3 Certified Cryptographic Modules and EAL 6+ Security

Raising Security Standards for Digital Trust

The FIPS 140-3 certified cryptographic modules inside each token adhere to the latest standards for cryptographic security--featuring rigorous testing for side-channel resistance, entropy validation, and exclusive use of vetted algorithms. Coupled with EAL 6+ certification, a recognized high-assurance standard for secure elements worldwide, these modules form a robust foundation to safeguard India's critical digital processes.

"Our adoption of FIPS 140-3 certified secure elements ensures that Precision Biometric InnaITKey DSC tokens unite global best practices in cryptography with full compliance to India's CCA guidelines," said Mathew Chacko, Founder & CEO of Precision Biometric India Pvt. Ltd. "This launch delivers uncompromising security and trustworthy assurance for enterprises and government agencies in today's digital era."

Highlights:

* FIPS 140-3 Certified Secure Elements: Designed to resist advanced side-channel and fault-injection attacks

* CCA-Compliant DSC Tokens: Approved for use across Indian DSC infrastructures

* Strong Key Management: Advanced entropy

* Enhanced Physical Security: Tamper deterrent and responsive safeguards built in

* Flexible Authentication: Options include USB token and NFC-enabled contactless signing versions

Product Portfolio

InnaITKey PK32XX USB DSC Token: Compact USB token with CCA compliance, powered by a FIPS 140-3 Level 3 certified secure element and EAL 6+ assurance.

InnaITKey PK33XX NFC Tap-and-Sign DSC Smart Card: Credit-card-sized, designed for contactless digital signing and featuring a FIPS 140-3 certified secure element and NFC module with full CCA compliance.

Powering India's Secure Digital Transformation

These tokens support secure transactions for government portals, banking, financial services, compliance workflows, healthcare record management, and enterprise contracts. They are fully compatible with existing Certificate Authority infrastructures and provide future-ready capabilities. All products are designed and manufactured in India, without components from border-sharing countries, supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission and India's data sovereignty goals.

About Precision Biometric India Pvt. Ltd.

Precision Biometric India Pvt. Ltd. is a pioneer in biometric authentication, identity management, and digital security solutions. Through its patented and acclaimed InnaIT®, InnaITKey®, and InnaITKey DSC product lines, the company empowers organisations and individuals to protect their digital identities with robust, user-friendly solutions.

Discover more about these products at www.innait.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772949/Precision_Biometric_DSC_token.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2513923/5509883/Precision_Biometric_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)