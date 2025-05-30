Precision farming And sustainable development is here for the farmers

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 30: Foray in the much-needed application, a step forward for MRC Agrotech Ltd. with Vizexec Transformation Pvt. Ltd. for the agriculture sector. it is certainly an up-coming growth story that commenced with the handshake and commitment to a joint-work. A unique operational alignment of new generation sustainable approach and data interpretation with the help of satellite and tech with on-ground activation.

On the occasion of finalising the path forward Ashokk Singh, CEO of MRC Agrotech ltd. says, "committed in carrying the company's vision in bring cost effective solution right in the hands of the farmers. And, steadfast mission to spearhead the development of an economical, sustainable, profitable, and scalable agriculture farming sector in India we have joined hands to work together to produce results." The tech craftmanship of Shailendra Jain the founder of Vizexec Transformation Pvt. Ltd. has pledge his life to bring easy solution for the farmers this time via, satellite-based crop monitoring paired with actionable recommendations, addressing key pain points starting from and with the farmers of Uttar Pradesh.

Shailendra who has dedicated his life in the Tech Industry and providing solution easy to use for people at large says, "with MRC Agrotech he is looking forward to making the Tech and Solutions readily available for the farmers and no hardship in learning to operate the easy interface with no major cost implications."

This collaboration shall help the farmers with tech solution for, Real Time Crop Health Monitoring, Optimized Pesticide and Fertilizer Application, Yield Forecasting and Planning, Water Resource Management, and in Support Sustainable Farming.

The companies are schedule to start their pilot project at Basti, Uttar Pradesh with on-ground activation of the technology with more than 5,000 farmers right from educating about the usage and optimising the growth through satellite data analysis. It is certainly a "vision of the vision" right in the pragmatic hands of farmer who are, the providers of food.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)