Premas Life Sciences Partners with Bruker Spatial Biology to Strengthen Advanced Tissue Research in India

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], February 12: Premas Life Sciences today announced it has been appointed as the authorized distributor for Bruker Spatial Biology in India, expanding access to advanced spatial biology technologies for the Indian research and healthcare community.

Spatial biology is transforming how scientists study complex biological systems by enabling high-plex molecular interrogation directly within intact tissue architecture. Through this collaboration, Indian researchers will gain deeper insights into cellular organization, disease pathways, and tissue-level biology--critical to the advancing translational research and precision medicine.

Under the agreement, Premas Life Sciences will support Bruker's spatial biology portfolio in India, including the CosMx® Spatial Molecular Imager, GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler, and CellScape™ platform, leveraging its nationwide presence and technical expertise.

"The ability to study biology in its native spatial context is redefining modern research. This collaboration reflects our ongoing effort to bring globally relevant, high-impact technologies to Indian scientists and clinicians," said Praveen Gupta, Managing Director, Premas Life Science.

Premas Life Sciences brings nearly two decades of experience introducing cutting-edge life science solutions to India, providing local expertise, applications support, and engagement with academic, clinical, and translational research institutions.

"India is a strategic growth engine for Bruker's Spatial Biology business, driven by rapid expansion in translational research and precision medicine. Partnering with Premas Life Science Pvt. Ltd. enhances our ability to execute at scale, deepen market penetration, and deliver sustained value to customers. This collaboration reflects our long-term commitment to investing in the region, accelerating technology adoption, and enabling researchers to translate science into impact," said Beth Nye, Senior Vice President, Bruker Spatial Biology.

Beyond technology access, the partnership is expected to strengthen scientific engagement through knowledge exchange, researcher training, and long-term capability building within the Indian life sciences ecosystem. By combining Bruker Spatial Biology's global scientific leadership with Premas Life Sciences' deep understanding of local research needs, the collaboration aims to support institutions at all stages of their spatial biology journey.

The alliance also supports broader national priorities to advance biomedical research infrastructure, accelerate translational science, and enable more precision-driven healthcare outcomes. As more Indian laboratories increasingly adopt multi-dimensional approaches to biological research, such collaborations will play an important role in enabling sustainable innovation and global competitiveness.

As India continues to strengthen its position in advanced life sciences research, the collaboration between Bruker Spatial Biology and Premas Life Sciences underscores a shared commitment to empowering high-quality science and meaningful discovery through spatially informed biological insights.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)