President of India Droupadi Murmu visits the GMRVF-run Ekta Skill Development Center in Ekta Nagar (Kevadia), Gujarat

PRNewswire

Kevadia (Gujarat) [India], March 4: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, visited the GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF)-run Ekta Skill Development Centre in Ekta Nagar, (Kevadia), Gujarat.

She was accompanied by the Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, and the Protocol Minister of Gujarat, Jagdish Vishwakarma. The visit, on 27th February, 2025, was an occasion to witness the transformative efforts undertaken by the GMRVF in empowering local communities through skill development initiatives.

During the visit, the President was given an in-depth briefing on the activities of the GMRVF and the functioning of the Ekta Skill Development Centre. The Centre, which has been pivotal in providing industry-relevant training to local youth, stands as a beacon of empowerment and community upliftment.

The President took keen interest in interacting with the trainees and alumni of the Centre, acknowledging their dedication and achievements. Of particular note was her interaction with the female E-Auto drivers who have been trained by the Centre. These women, who initially drove hired autos, have now taken charge of their economic independence by purchasing their own E-Autos and are earning respectable income in the Statue of Unity area.

The President expressed her admiration for their entrepreneurial spirit and determination. The Hon'ble President was thoroughly impressed by the initiatives of the Ekta Skill Development Centre, recognising the vital role such programs play in improving livelihoods, especially for women, and driving socio-economic progress. She also praised the progress achieved by tribal women trained at the Centre, particularly the women e-autorickshaw drivers.

Sharing her views in the visitor's book during her visit to GMRVF-led Ekta Skill Development Centre, in Kevadia, Gujarat, The Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, wrote, "Skill-based vocational training is integral to making our youth employable, enabling them to contribute to national development. Ekta Skill Development Centre, Ekta Nagar (Kevadia), is making a valuable contribution to this important aspect of nation-building. I am impressed by the facilities and activities of the Centre, particularly its efforts in mainstreaming rural youth and women. I wish the Centre continued success in pursuing its laudable objectives."

The GMRVF-run Ekta Skill Development Centre in Kevadia was inaugurated in July 2021, and it trained over 2000 youth with 80 percent placement. GMR Varalakshmi Founodatin (GMRVF), the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of GMR Group, has been dedicated to elevating the quality of life within communities. Operating as a Section 8 (not-for-profit) company, the foundation's endeavors are overseen by a distinguished Board chaired by the Group Chairman of GMR Group.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2631765/GMRVF_KEVADIA.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)