Presto Awarded ZED Certification for Excellence in Manufacturing

PNN

Faridabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 27: It's noteworthy that Presto is among a select group of 437 companies to have reached this milestone and achieved the ZED gold level Moreover, PRESTO holds the distinction of being the first testing equipment manufacturer in India to be awarded this prestigious certification.

What is ZED Certification?

Bestowed by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) of the Government of India, the ZED Certification serves as a testament to the organization's dedication to manufacturing & production, while minimizing environmental impact.

Presto

A leading testing instrument manufacturing company based in India, Presto http://www.prestogroup.com/ specializes in manufacturing high-quality testing systems. It has a rich legacy of four decades in this domain.

"We are thrilled to receive the ZED certification. It reflects our unwavering dedication to delivering top-notch testing instruments, while prioritizing our responsibility towards quality and the environment," said Gaurav Malhotra, Director, Presto. "This achievement is a result of our team's hard work and commitment to continuous improvement in all aspects of our manufacturing operations," he added.

Presto's Journey Towards ZED

Achieving the Zero Defect Zero Effect (ZED) GOLD Certification was a challenging, yet rewarding journey for Presto. It was important for the organization to review and improve their processes, practices, and systems in various areas, - including product quality, innovation, environmental impact, and social responsibility.

Presto underwent a rigorous assessment process, conducted by accredited assessors, who used a standardized set of criteria to evaluate their performance. The assessment process was a challenging one, but it helped Team Presto to identify areas where they could improve and provided them with a roadmap for achieving excellence in sustainability and environmental stewardship.

To achieve the ZED Gold Certification, Presto had to demonstrate their commitment to sustainability through various initiatives, such as - waste reduction, energy efficiency, use of renewable energy, and social responsibility. They also had to provide evidence of their efforts in these areas and demonstrate how they have contributed to the organization's sustainability.

Impact of ZED Gold Certification

The ZED Gold certification is bound to provide several benefits to PRESTO as well as to its patrons, customers & stakeholders.

* Brand The ZED certification provides them with the assurance that the organization is committed to quality, sustainability and environmental safety. This will enhance the Presto's brand image and reputation, making it more trust worthy and reliable.

* Cost Saving: Furthermore, sustainable practices such as energy efficiency, waste reduction, and recycling can lead to significant cost savings. By reducing energy consumption, for example, Presto is now lowering their energy bills, saving money on operational costs and passing off the benefit to its customers.

* Competitive Advantage: The ZED certification is a recognized standard for sustainability and environmental safety. So, Presto can now differentiate itself from its competitors and attract more global customers, who are environmentally conscious and value sustainable practices.

* Team Work: This accomplishment has also improved the morale of Team Presto, by providing them with a sense of pride in working for an organization that is committed to sustainability and quality.

* Quality Suppliers: In fact, the ZED certification will encourage suppliers to adopt sustainable practices and reduce their environmental impact, as they are required to meet certain sustainability and environmental performance criteria to supply products or services to the organization.

Thus, Presto Group http://www.prestogroup.com/ takes immense pride in being the inaugural testing equipment manufacturer in India to be bestowed with the prestigious ZED certification. Vishal Malhotra, the Co-Director of Presto, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The ZED certification is a testament to our steadfast commitment to delivering superior testing instruments, all the while upholding our responsibility to ensure both quality and environmental consciousness." He attributed this accomplishment to the collective hard work of the team and their continuous pursuit of improvement in all facets of manufacturing operations.

Further, he said, "We would like to thank our employees, customers, suppliers, and other stakeholders who supported us throughout this journey. Without their dedication and commitment, we would not have been able to achieve this recognition. We would also like to extend our gratitude to the Government of India and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for initiating this scheme and recognizing our efforts in adopting sustainable practices"

This recognition serves to further establish Presto as a dependable ally for businesses seeking cutting-edge testing solutions, placing a strong emphasis on quality assurance and environmental awareness. In summary, Presto is a distinguished testing instrument manufacturing company headquartered in Delhi NCR, India, dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of quality in its products and operations.

Please visit http://www.prestogroup.com/ for more details!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)