Primus Partners Survey Reveals Optimistic Outlook for Viksit Bharat: Indians Express Confidence and 33 Experts Chart the Roadmap for Amrit Kaal

New Delhi [India], February 7: In their latest report titled, "India's Turn To Lead By 2047", Primus Partners has unveiled findings that paint an optimistic picture of India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. The report, which synthesizes insights from 33 experts and the perspectives of Indians across 25 states, underscores a complex landscape of hope, ambition, and apprehension as the country navigates its socio-economic trajectory.

The report, with a foreword by Amitabh Kant, unveils compelling insights garnered from a diverse range of respondents across 25 Indian states and union territories, shaping the vision for "New India". Among the key findings, citizens believe in India's emergence as one of the largest economies, self-reliant, and leading in the new world order. Amongst the surveyed people, 16% of respondents across geographies envision a developed India as one of the largest economies globally and one with a higher GDP per capita.

"Backed by civilizational ethos and confidence, the nation is on a mission to constructively reform itself and harness its strengths. India seeks to propel itself toward a future that not only uplifts its own people but resonates with the betterment of all humanity--because when India grows, the world grows," - Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, Former CEO NITI Aayog.

It further goes on to outline the nation's developmental aspirations and the hurdles it must overcome. A robust 70% of respondents express confidence in the vision of Viksit Bharat, anticipating India's emergence as a global leader by 2047. This optimism is mirrored in the 63% who envision India as a powerhouse in global trade, technology, and economy.

The survey also sheds light on public engagement with governmental visions for the future, revealing that 42% of respondents are already familiar with the government's plans for 2047. This level of awareness suggests a significant portion of the population is engaged and interested in the country's developmental direction. However, on the other side of the spectrum, 27% of respondents believe rural India remains disconnected from urban centres, pointing to a critical need for improvement in connectivity and infrastructure to bridge this divide.

The complexity of India's aspirations is further illustrated by the diverse expectations of its population. While aspirations for luxury living, global connectivity, and technological advancement drive the middle class, pressing challenges remain. Security concerns and gender equality emerge as significant issues, with 10% of the surveyed population viewing lack of security as a threat and 18% highlighting concerns over women's safety.

Primus Partners' survey methodology, employing a mix of qualitative and quantitative analysis across 24 personas and 2047 interviews, ensures a comprehensive view of trends and perspectives across different demographics. This detailed approach reveals not only the nation's collective vision but also the nuanced apprehensions about the rapidly evolving job market, exacerbated by technological advancements like AI.

"The survey aimed to bring to the forefront the voices from the ground, particularly those less talked about, to create a document centred on inclusivity. The report goes beyond just capturing the hopes, challenges, and aspirations of Bharat; it includes expert insights on the pathways forward. There are plans to develop more detailed roadmaps for each area in the future," - Nilaya Varma, CEO & Co-founder, Primus Partners.

The report concludes with a call to action, urging policymakers, industry leaders, and the public to engage in a constructive dialogue about the future of work in an AI-driven economy. It advocates for upskilling and reskilling initiatives as essential strategies to mitigate the perceived threat of AI on employment, ensuring that India's workforce remains competitive and adaptable in the face of technological change.

As India stands on the cusp of a transformative era, "India's Turn To Lead By 2047" offers a critical reflection on the hopes and challenges that define its path toward development. By highlighting the apprehension towards AI among job seekers, the report underscores the urgent need for a balanced approach to technological adoption--one that harmonizes innovation with job creation and inclusivity. It not only serves as a roadmap for navigating the complex socio-economic landscape of India but also as a catalyst for national discourse on crafting a future that leverages technology for growth while ensuring no one is left behind.

Annexure

The "INDIA'S TURN TO LEAD BY 2047" report includes contributions from over 30 experts, each bringing their unique expertise to form a comprehensive roadmap for India's Amrit Kaal. The roadmap is an essential part of the document wherein the experts delve into observations, suggestions, and commentaries on all the elements that the surveys have identified for each of the personas.

The list of contributors includes notable figures such as Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa; Dr. Charan Singh, CEO and Founder Director, EGROW Foundation; Baba Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Forge Limited; Guneet Monga, Film Producer; Dr. Anil Agrawal, Member of Parliament; Dr Fauzia Khan, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; Richard Rekhy, Former CEO, KPMG India; retired and existing civil servants, prominent members of industry, academia, and others.

In his foreword, Amitabh Kant talks about how Aatmanirbhar Bharat in 2047 will drive the New World Order. He outlines India's transformative journey post-independence towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, highlighting significant economic reforms, digitization, and investment in clean energy as pivotal to this goal. The foreword emphasizes India's role on the global stage, with a focus on sustainable growth and innovation, aiming to lead by example in the new world order.

Baba Kalyani outlines how Manufacturing will still be the core sector providing jobs in 2047. His vision emphasizes India's leap towards a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047, with a strong focus on innovation and intellectual property (IP) driving the manufacturing sector's fifteen-fold growth. He advocates for harnessing India's demographic dividend and digitization while prioritizing technological advancements and IP creation to establish India as a global manufacturing leader.

Richard Rekhy envisions how India will emerge as a significant soft power on the global stage in 2047. He emphasizes India's transformation into a global soft power, driven by its rich cultural heritage, secular ethos, and contributions in areas like cinema, yoga, Ayurveda, and foreign policy. He envisions India leveraging this soft power by 2047 to shape global perceptions and foster a spirit of innovation, harmony, and global citizenship, underlining the nation's role as a leader and healer on the world stage.

Guneet Monga underscores the pivotal role of Indian cinema in shaping societal views on gender and women, highlighting its continued importance in promoting equality and diversity. She emphasizes the industry's journey towards inclusivity, both on-screen and behind the scenes, as crucial for reflecting and fostering societal progress toward a more equitable India by 2047.

Included in the report are over 33 thought pieces that tackle the issues highlighted by the persona surveys. These thought pieces outline solutions to a range of challenges India must address on its path to becoming a developed nation. Among these challenges are the need for enhanced skill development, ensuring timely delivery of justice, empowering women farmers, transitioning India from a product market to a product nation, improving access to quality healthcare and education, doubling farmers' incomes, and improving infrastructure and rural-urban connectivity, among others.

