PRISM: Bridging the Gap Between Business Rankings and Real Investments

New Delhi [India], April 4: In a global economy where investment decisions are increasingly complex, PRISM (Primus Regional Investment Suitability Matrix) has been introduced as a ground-breaking framework to help policymakers assess and enhance investment readiness across regions.

Going beyond conventional ease-of-doing-business rankings, PRISM provides a data-driven, multi-dimensional evaluation of investment attractiveness based on Cost, Speed, Ease of Doing Business, and Ease of Living. Developed through extensive insights from over 100 CXOs across industries, it offers a holistic, investor-centric roadmap for driving economic growth.

Bridging the Gap Between Rankings and Real Investments

India has made significant progress in improving its business environment, climbing from 142nd in 2015 to 63rd in the World Bank's Doing Business Report 2020. However, BRAP (Business Reform Action Plan) rankings have not always aligned with actual investment inflows, revealing the need for a more nuanced evaluation model:

* Andhra Pradesh, ranked 1st in BRAP 2019, placed 8th in private investments.

* Karnataka, India's top private investment recipient in 2019-20, was ranked 17th in BRAP.

* Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Punjab, labelled "Top Achievers" in BRAP 2020, ranked 10th, 13th, and 14th in private investments.

This disconnect underscores the limitations of regulatory rankings as standalone indicators of investment attractiveness.

Expert Endorsements: A Call for a More Holistic Approach

Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, Government of India, emphasized the importance of evolving beyond traditional ease-of-doing-business measures:

"Ease of Doing Business must evolve to incorporate the Speed of Doing Business, Cost of Doing Business, and Ease of Living. Investors today seek more than just ease of entry--they require tailored solutions, sector-specific support, and forward-thinking regulatory mechanisms. PRISM provides a strategic roadmap to address these needs."

Echoing this sentiment, Kanishk Maheshwari, Co-Founder & MD, Primus Partners, stated, "Investors evaluate multiple factors beyond ease-of-doing-business rankings. Cost efficiencies, logistics infrastructure, and policy consistency play a defining role. PRISM is designed to capture these realities, offering policymakers a results-oriented tool to enhance regional competitiveness."

A Comprehensive Framework for Investment Competitiveness

PRISM integrates nine key factors and 64 sub-factors, categorized into four dimensions that directly influence investment decisions:

* Cost of Doing Business - Covers land costs, labor expenses, logistics, and regulatory compliance burdens.

* Speed of Doing Business - Examines approval timelines, regulatory efficiency, and infrastructure readiness.

* Ease of Doing Business - Focuses on transparency, government engagement, and industry collaboration.

* Ease of Living - Assesses social infrastructure, environmental sustainability, and workforce quality.

Empowering Policymakers with Actionable Insights

PRISM offers a data-backed, actionable roadmap to help governments and policymakers:

Benchmark regions against real investor expectations.

Identify key bottlenecks affecting investment inflows.

Implement targeted interventions for improving business ecosystems.

Strengthen policy frameworks for long-term investment sustainability.

With global competition for investments intensifying, PRISM equips governments with the necessary insights to attract, retain, and expand investments--ensuring sustained economic growth and regional competitiveness.

Primus Partners is a leading management consulting firm specializing in policy, technology and economic advisory. With a strong presence across India, the firm provides strategic insights and innovative solutions to drive sustainable growth for both public and private sector clients.

For more information, visit: www.primuspartners.in.

