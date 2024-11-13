Pritika Engineering Components Limited Delivers Robust Q2 FY25 Results with 74.5 per cent Year-over-Year EBITDA Growth

VMPL

Mohali (Punjab) [India], November 13: Pritika Engineering Components Ltd (NSE: PRITIKA), one of the leading manufacturers of precision machined components for the tractor and automotive sectors in India has reported Net profit of Rs. 1.64 crore for the Q2FY25 ended September 2024 as compared to net profit of Rs. 0.92 crore in Q2FY24, growth of 78.20%. Total revenue for Q2FY25 increased 40.59% Y-o-Y to Rs. 32.03 crore as against total revenue of Rs. 22.78 crore in Q2FY24. EBITDA for Q2FY25 increased 74.52% to Rs. 5.28 crore as against EBITDA of Rs. 3.03 crore in Q2FY24. EPS for Q2FY25 stood at Rs. 1.24 per share. Net Profit Margin and EBITDA margin increased 108 bps and 320 bps respectively during Q2FY25 ended September 2024.

Q2 FY25 Key Highlights:

* The company has announced the issuance of right shares aggregating upto Rs. 49.90 crore to fund its expansion into railway and defence component manufacturing.

* The company has announced a stock split, reducing the face value of each equity share from Rs. 10 to Rs. 5.

Pritika Eng shares trading at Rs. 176.90 on November 12, 2024 (NSE) and has given around 200% returns over the last 6 months.

GREEN SHOOTS IN TRACTOR INDUSTRY:

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. which is one of the largest client of Pritika Engineering has in it's Q2FY25 Presentation mentioned that H2FY25 tractor industry is expected to grow in double digits.

Upon the Financial Performance, Harpreet Singh Nibber, Managing Director of Pritika Engineering Components Limited said, "We are pleased to report a robust performance in Q2 FY25, highlighted by a significant increase in revenue of 40.59% year-over-year, reaching Rs. 32.03 crore. Our EBITDA surged by an impressive 74.52%, with margins expanding by 320 basis points to 16.48%, reflecting our continued focus on operational efficiency. Net profit also showed strong growth, rising by 78.20% to Rs. 1.64 crore, demonstrating the resilience of our business and the value we are creating for our stakeholders.

In addition to our financial performance, we have recently embarked on several strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening our market position. Our commitment to enhancing product quality and expanding our footprint is already yielding positive results. As we continue to execute on our strategic priorities, we remain confident in our ability to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for our shareholders."

Results Highlights:- H1FY25

During H1FY25 ended September 2025, company reported Net profit of Rs. 2.58 crore as compared to net profit of Rs. 1.85 crore in H1FY24, growth of 39.87%. Total revenue for H1FY25 increased 23.97% Y-o-Y to Rs. 54.92 crore as against total revenue of Rs. 44.30 crore in H1FY24. EBITDA for H1FY25 increased 54.33% to Rs. 8.89 crore as against EBITDA of Rs. 5.76 crore in H1FY24. EPS for H1FY25 was reported at Rs. 1.96 per share.

Pritika Engineering Components Limited: https://www.pritikaengineering.com/

Pritika Engineering Components Limited, a subsidiary of Pritika Auto Industries Limited and a key unit of the Pritika Group of Industries, is a leader in manufacturing precision machined components for the tractor and automotive sectors. The company has developed robust in-house design and engineering capabilities, demonstrating a strong track record of innovation across products, technologies, and materials.

The company operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, equipped with advanced technologies including a mechanized foundry featuring DISA ARPA 900 & 450, Induction Furnaces, Cold Core Box machines, and a comprehensive machine shop with CNC Horizontal, Vertical Machining Centers, and CNC Vertical Turning Lathes.

Certified under IATF 16949:2016, Pritika Engineering Components is committed to lean manufacturing and specializes in producing a wide range of components, including Machined Transmission Housings / Gear Boxes, Machined Front Axle Support, Machined Lift Housings, Machined Front Axle Beam Housings maintaining the Pritika Group's legacy of excellence.

In FY24, the company achieved Total Revenue of Rs. 87.67 Cr with EBITDA of Rs. 11.92 Cr and PAT Rs. 3.67 Cr. The Group has long standing relations with its clients for more than 50 years. It has PAN India presence & some of its major OEM clients are:

- Tractor & Farm Equipment Ltd.

- Escorts Kubota Ltd.

- Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

- Ashok Leyland Ltd.

- Mahindra Swaraj Ltd

- Swaraj Engines Ltd.

- Tafe Motors & Tractors Ltd. (Eicher Tractors)

- Brakes India Ltd.

- SML ISUZU Ltd.

- Knott - Vortex Pvt. Ltd.

- CNH Industrial (India) Pvt. Ltd. (New Holland Tractors)

- International Tractors Ltd. (Sonalika)

- Exports (USA, Turkey) OEM's

