EPFO ends UAN activation on member portal: Here's how to do it now

Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers can no longer activate their Universal Account Number (UAN) or generate a new UAN through the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation ( EPFO ) member portal.

Following a major technology upgrade, both services have been shifted to the government's Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app, where users must complete Aadhaar-based Face Authentication (FAT).

The change comes after EPFO restored its upgraded Unified Member Portal following a scheduled maintenance exercise. According to EPFO, the overhaul includes software upgrades and database consolidation aimed at improving the speed, security and reliability of its digital services.

For millions of salaried employees, the move changes the way they access one of the most important services linked to their provident fund accounts.

What has changed?

Until recently, employees could activate their UAN or generate a new one directly through the EPFO member portal. That option has now been discontinued.

Going forward, these services will only be available through the UMANG app. Users will also have to complete Aadhaar-based Face Authentication before their request is processed.

ALSO READ: Mandatory PF contribution capped at Rs 1,800? Here's what it means for you The shift is part of EPFO's broader push towards stronger digital identity verification and reduced chances of fraud or impersonation while accessing provident fund services.

Why is UAN important?

UAN is a unique identification number allotted to every EPF member. It remains the same throughout an employee's career, even if they change jobs.

The UAN allows members to:

• Check PF balances online

• Download passbooks

• Transfer PF when changing jobs

• File withdrawal claims

• Update KYC details

• Access various EPFO online services

Without an activated UAN, many of these digital services remain inaccessible.

How to activate your UAN now

Employees who need to activate their UAN must now follow these steps through the UMANG app:

• Download the UMANG app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

• Open the EPFO Services section.

• Select 'UAN Activation' under 'UAN Services Through Face Auth'.

• Complete Aadhaar-based Face Authentication.

• Follow the instructions displayed on the screen.

The facial authentication process verifies the subscriber's identity before activation is completed.

Need a new UAN? Here's the process

Employees who require a fresh UAN will also have to use the UMANG app.

The steps include:

• Open the UMANG app.

• Navigate to EPFO services.

• Select 'UAN Allotment and Activation'.

• Complete Aadhaar Face Authentication.

• Finish the verification process as instructed.

Once the verification is successful, the new UAN will be allotted and activated.

What if you already have a PF account?

Some employees may already have an EPF account but were never allotted a UAN.

Such members can still obtain one by verifying their registered mobile number, providing the required member details and completing the verification process. Once verified, the system generates a UAN and links it to the existing EPF account.

Forgot your UAN?

The upgraded system also provides a way to recover a forgotten UAN.

Subscribers can retrieve it by:

• Entering their registered mobile number.

• Uploading the required identity or address proof.

• Verifying the one-time password (OTP) received on the registered mobile number.

After successful verification, the UAN details are made available to the subscriber.

What remains unchanged?

EPFO has clarified that the changes do not affect death claim settlements.

Eligible nominees and legal heirs can continue filing death claims through the existing process.

The migration of UAN-related services to the UMANG app has no impact on the settlement of such claims.

What this means for EPF subscribers

The latest changes signal EPFO's continued shift towards Aadhaar-backed digital verification for member services. While the additional face authentication step may add a few minutes to the process, it is intended to strengthen identity verification and reduce the risk of unauthorised access to provident fund accounts.

For employees planning to activate a UAN, generate a new one or recover forgotten credentials, the UMANG app will now be the primary platform. Users should also ensure that their Aadhaar details and registered mobile number are up to date, as both will play a key role in completing the verification process.