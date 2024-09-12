Probuds N32: Elevate Your Audio Experience with Cutting-edge Acoustic Suspension

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], September 12: Probuds, the audio line-up of Lava International Ltd., India's leading homegrown smartphone brand introduced Probuds N32, offering a DJ-quality audio experience. Priced at Rs 1,099, Probuds N32 is available in three color variants namely Panther Black, Firefly Green, and Kai Orange starting 11th September, 2024, on Lava e-store and retail outlets. Satya Sati, Business Head of Accessories, Lava International Ltd., said, "Our audio line-up is curated with such value propositions that addresses the needs and expectations of today's consumers. With the latest Probuds N32, we are introducing ENC enabled neckbands at an affordable segment that is poised to revolutionize the listening experience with superior sound effects. We hope users like the neckband as we continue to stay committed to our consumer first philosophy in catering to the discerning audiences in the Indian wearable industry."

Design and Comfort: Probuds N32 is designed with user comfort in mind. It is crafted with premium silicone which makes it lightweight, providing extended comfort during long hours of use. The Magnetic Hall Switch feature allows for intuitive on/off control by separating or uniting the buds. The IPX6 feature comes with water and sweat resistance which makes it ideal for both workouts and outdoor activities.

Audio Performance: Probuds N32 offers thumping bass because of its spherical wave speaker and advanced acoustic suspension, providing an immersive sound experience. The 10mm driver ensures a balanced audio profile, and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology helps deliver clearer calls and listening experiences in noisy environments.

Battery and Charging: With up to 40 hours of playtime, the neckband offers impressive battery performance. Its fast-charging capability provides 12 hours of playtime within just 10 minutes of charge. The USB Type-C charging ensures faster and reliable charging.

Connectivity and Performance: Probuds N32 offers Bluetooth V5.3 for stable, low-latency connections. The 50ms low latency in the pro-game mode ensures smooth gaming performance. Additionally, the neckband supports voice assistants, allowing for hands-free control.

Price and Availability: Probuds N32, priced at Rs 1,099, will be available in vibrant colours like Panther Black, Firefly Green and Kai Orange. It will hit key retail markets starting September 10th, with an online release on Lava's e-store and soon on major e-commerce platforms.

Lava International Limited, headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, is a pioneering mobile handset and solutions company in India, founded in 2009 with the vision to empower individuals. The company's corporate office and manufacturing facility, equipped with a production capacity of 42.52 million handsets per annum, are strategically located in Noida. Lava's commitment to innovation is reflected in its two state-of-the-art research and development centres in Noida, housing dedicated teams in software and hardware design. The company's extensive nationwide presence is facilitated by a robust retail network of 1.65 Lakh retailers, directly served by over 1000 distributors, and supported by a vast after-sales service network of 800+ professionally managed service centres.

Beyond smartphones, Lava is expanding its product portfolio to include smartwatches, neckbands, and an extended True Wireless Stereo (TWS) segment. The brand's credibility is underscored by being ranked the 'Most Trustworthy Brand' in the CMR Retail Sentiment Index.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)