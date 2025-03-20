Project Management Institute and Kyndryl Strengthen Partnership in South Asia to Drive Project Excellence

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 20: Project Management Institute (PMI), the world's leading authority in project management, and Kyndryl, the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, have renewed their strategic partnership to enhance project management capabilities, thereby fostering innovation, and accelerating digital transformation for Kyndryl and its clients. This announcement underscores both organizations' ongoing commitment to project success and excellence in project delivery.

With this, Kyndryl will leverage global standards, certifications, and resources from PMI to empower Kyndryl's workforce with advanced project management skills, enabling them to deliver complex projects with greater efficiency and success. The partnership will further focus on exploring the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in project management and provide access to cutting-edge PMI® eLearning resources to drive continued growth and innovation.

Pierre Le Manh, President and CEO, PMI, said, "This partnership combines the expertise in project management of PMI with the global reach and technological prowess of Kyndryl. It will unlock new opportunities for innovation for Kyndryl and advance the PMI vision of enabling project professionals to deliver more successful projects. Additionally, as AI rapidly changes the landscape of project management, we're happy to support Kyndryl with our full suite of resources, tools, and learning opportunities, all elements of our PMI AI initiative, allowing Kyndryl to leverage AI to its best potential."

Johannes Heinlein, Chief Growth Officer of PMI, said, "Our engagement with Kyndryl, both globally and regionally, has already demonstrated the power of collaboration. We aspire to continue as a trusted partner in South Asia, supporting Kyndryl strategic objectives and contributing to their continued success in the dynamic IT landscape."

Amit Goyal, Managing Director, South Asia, PMI, commented, "We are excited to deepen our relationship with Kyndryl. This partnership will enable us to connect with recently PMI-certified professionals and complex program managers from Kyndryl, fostering a community of practice and driving continuous improvement.

Kyndryl South Asia will be a key focus of this partnership, leveraging its talent pool and strategic importance to the Kyndryl global operations. PMI is committed to helping project professionals navigate this evolving landscape through initiatives like AI for the profession and learning courses."

Michael Moesman, Senior Vice President, Kyndryl, said, "Kyndryl's continued collaboration with PMI is a testament to our unwavering commitment to project excellence and innovation. By leveraging PMI global leadership and resources, we are empowering our teams to deliver innovative solutions for our customers, driving business impact and elevating success across their organisations. This strengthened partnership is a strategic imperative for us as we navigate the complexities of the modern IT landscape and strive to be the trusted partner of choice for our customers' mission-critical systems."

Monal Dhama, Vice President, Consult Leader India Collaborative, Kyndryl, commented, "We are excited to build on our continued partnership with PMI and leverage their deep expertise in project management. PMI resources will be invaluable in helping us navigate the complexities of modern IT projects and deliver exceptional results for our clients. We are particularly interested in exploring how AI can evolve as an enabler in the project management profession. At Kyndryl, we are actively exploring how AI integration can optimize project workflows, improve resource allocation, and mitigate risks. We believe that AI can revolutionize how we manage projects, and we are excited to partner with PMI to explore these possibilities further."

Project Management Institute equips professionals with the tools, knowledge and community to maximize the impact of projects and contribute to a better world. This commitment is embodied in the latest report from PMI, Maximizing Project Success, which calls for project professionals to manage perceptions, and own project success beyond project management success, while relentlessly reassessing project parameters, and expanding their perspective to deliver more impactful projects.

