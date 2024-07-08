Promoters of Sudeep Pharma, India, complete acquisition of 50 per cent shares from JRS Pharma, Germany, regaining 100 per cent ownership

VMPL

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], July 8: Sudeep Pharma Private Limited's promoters have completed the acquisition of shares from their joint venture partners - JRS PHARMA, regaining 100% ownership of the company. This strategic move represents a significant step in Sudeep Pharma's ongoing growth and development, enabling the company to pursue its vision.

Promoters of Sudeep Pharma, Sujit Bhayani & Family, entered into a joint venture in 2015 with JRS Pharma. Combining JRS Pharma's expertise in excipients with Sudeep Pharma's technological advancements and robust manufacturing capabilities resulted in significant growth and valuable cooperation over the past nine years.

Sudeep Pharma remains dedicated to delivering cutting-edge pharmaceutical solutions, maintaining the highest standards of quality, and ensuring continued customer satisfaction. The company is poised to accelerate its research and development initiatives, expand its product portfolio, and pursue new opportunities for global market leadership.

Both Sudeep Pharma and JRS Pharma assure all stakeholders that this transaction will have no impact on current operations or product availability. Customers can expect to receive the same exceptional levels of service and product quality that both companies have consistently provided.

About Sudeep Pharma Private Limited:

Established in 1989, Sudeep Pharma Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty ingredients for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and food industries. Starting with one excipient manufacturing facility, the group has expanded significantly, now operating six manufacturing facilities globally. Sudeep Pharma offers a comprehensive product portfolio that includes pharmaceutical excipients, mineral actives, and specialty ingredients tailored for the nutraceutical and food industries. The company prioritizes leveraging its technological expertise to innovate solutions for sustained growth.

Committed to setting new benchmarks in the healthcare industry, Sudeep Pharma aims to continue expanding its business both organically and inorganically. The company is actively enhancing its presence in India, the USA, and Europe through its subsidiaries, maintaining a strong focus on quality, integrity, and customer satisfaction.

