Protean eGov Technologies and NECTAR partner to accelerate technology-led governance and inclusive development

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4: Protean eGov Technologies Limited, a pioneer in building Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and citizen-centric digital solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), an autonomous institution under the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, to collaborate on advancing technology-led governance, digital innovation, and inclusive development initiatives across India, with a special focus on the North Eastern Region.

The strategic partnership brings together Protean's nearly three decades of experience in designing and operating population-scale digital platforms with NECTAR's expertise in technology applications, geospatial solutions, and regional development. Together, the two organisations will work towards developing scalable, technology-enabled solutions that strengthen governance, improve public service delivery, and address last-mile development challenges.

The MoU establishes a framework for identifying and implementing high-impact projects across areas such as digital governance, information and communication technologies (ICT), geospatial technologies, capacity building, and technology-enabled socio-economic development. The collaboration will also explore opportunities to design innovative digital solutions that can be scaled for wider public benefit.

By combining their complementary capabilities, Protean and NECTAR aim to accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies that improve citizen outcomes, strengthen institutional capacity, and contribute to sustainable and inclusive development. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to leveraging technology for public good while supporting the digital transformation agenda of the country, particularly in the North Eastern Region.

Commenting on the partnership, Rakesh Dosi, Chief Business & Product Officer, Protean eGov Technologies Limited, said: "For nearly three decades, Protean has been building population-scale digital infrastructure that enables governments to deliver trusted and inclusive citizen services at scale. We are delighted to partner with NECTAR to support the Northeastern Region's digital transformation journey. By combining our strengths, we aim to create scalable technology solutions that strengthen governance, accelerate socio-economic development, and contribute meaningfully to the region's growth as well as India's broader digital development agenda."

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Arun Kumar Sarma, Director General, NECTAR, said: "The Northeastern Region presents immense opportunities for technology-led growth and innovation. Our partnership with Protean brings together strong regional expertise and proven capabilities in building Digital Public Infrastructure at scale. Together, we look forward to developing impactful digital solutions that enhance governance, improve citizen outcomes, and accelerate inclusive development across the region."

The partnership underscores the shared vision of Protean eGov Technologies and NECTAR to harness technology as a catalyst for inclusive growth, stronger governance, and sustainable development, creating long-term value for citizens and contributing to India's digital transformation journey.

About Protean eGov Technologies Ltd

Over the past 30 years, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd has been at the forefront of building population-scale DPIs across taxation, identity services and social security. Aligned with India's visionary DPI framework built on open standards and protocols, the company continues to contribute towards multisectoral Open Digital Ecosystems across e-commerce, transport/mobility, agriculture, education & skilling, and health. Protean has evolved from being a system integrator into a high tech, agile product organisation, instrumental in powering enterprise digitization by offering consumer and corporate tech, along with infrastructure services in cloud and cybersecurity. With a deep-rooted focus on innovation and open digital ecosystems, the company remains a key enabler in the country's ongoing digital transformation.

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