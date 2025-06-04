PSBXchange Onboards Leading B2B SaaS SME Platforms and Fintechs to Power Embedded Supply Chain Finance Solutions

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4: PSBXchange, India's flagship multi-lender embedded supply chain finance ecosystem, powered by Veefin Solutions & PSB Alliance, has announced the onboarding of several prominent B2B SaaS SME platforms and SCF Fintechs - IBSFINtech, Xtracap Fintech, Metalbook, Supermoney, Avysh, Techpanion, Invoyz, Capwing, Finsso, Deleverage & many more - allowing them to deliver seamless, embedded supply chain finance (SCF) and working capital solutions to a large pool corporate customers and their channel partners.

These companies specialize in multiple verticals across the ecosystem such as accounts payable automation, distribution technology, spend management, corporate treasury management, supply chain finance management and SME financial enablement. They will now leverage PSBXchange's infrastructure to offer real-time, multi-lender financing options directly within their platforms. This feat would normally take a lifetime to achieve by a single B2B SaaS platform, but by onboarding with PSBXchange, this not only increases the volume of transactions on these platforms but increases access to capital therefore contributing to the growth of the SCF ecosystem in the country.

Anuj Jain, Head of Partnerships, PSBXchange, Veefin said, "PSBXchange is designed to democratize access to working capital by embedding financial services at the point of need. By embedding Supply Chain Financing workflows in B2B SaaS Platforms, ERPs, DMS, B2B Marketplaces, Treasury management Solutions, etc., we're enabling corporates, dealers, distributors, and vendors to access capital faster and more transparently from various PSUs and Private Banks."

Why These Platforms?

These companies serve a diverse base of corporates and brands through SaaS platforms that digitize and streamline critical B2B trade and payment workflows, including accounts payable, distributor management, treasury management and expense automation. By integrating with PSBXchange, they can now provide embedded SCF solutions to clients -- all through a single API integration suite.

How the Partnership Works:

Via PSBXchange, these platforms can offer their customers access to a wide network of Public Sector Units (PSUs) and private lenders -- including banks and NBFCs - for invoice-based financing, dealer/vendor funding, and working capital credit lines. PSBXchange's platform offers:

- Multi-lender onboarding and transaction APIs

- Real-time credit decisioning

- Single-window access to PSUs and Private Banks

- Increased capital accessibility, financing efficiency and compliance monitoring

This collaboration empowers platforms to be not just software enablers, but also financial enablers for the SME and mid-market ecosystem.

Founders and leaders from these platforms shared their thoughts on how this partnership will help boost financial access and support growth across the supply chain ecosystem.

CM Grover, MD and CEO, IBSFINtech

At IBSFINtech, we've always believed the future of treasury lies in a connected ecosystem. Embedding Supply Chain Finance in our TreasuryTech business is a natural extension of our core product, augmenting it with innovative invoice-based financing and much more. Our partnership with PSBXchange marks a significant stride in this journey, expanding our reach and enabling our esteemed corporate clients and their channel partners to access a broad network of banks-all within our powerful treasury platform. This collaboration represents a major milestone in fostering a financially inclusive supply chain ecosystem for Bharat.

Mohammed Riaz, CEO and MD, Xtracap Fintech

"Our mission has always been to bridge the credit gap for small businesses through innovative, cash flow-based invoice financing. This partnership with PSBXchange significantly extends our reach and amplifies our impact by seamlessly connecting our MSME customers to a wide network of banks-all from within our platform. It's a major step forward in building a financially inclusive and affordable supply chain ecosystem for Bharat."

Raghavendra Pratap Singh, Co-founder, Metalbook

Metalbook's partnership with PSBXchange is a game-changer for the metal industry -- unlocking deep-tier financing from raw material suppliers to end consumers. By bringing affordable capital to every level of the supply chain, we're solving one of the biggest challenges in this working capital-heavy ecosystem. Together with PSBs, Metalbook's on-ground intelligence, full transaction visibility, and data-led insights will enable sharper credit decisions -- collectively driving a more inclusive, efficient, and scalable financing ecosystem for the metal industry.

Nikhil Banerjee, Co-founder, Supermoney

For MSMEs to grow, access to real-time capital is no longer optional - it's critical. By embedding PSBXchange's robust SCF capabilities into Supermoney's ecosystem, we're giving our clients the power to unlock liquidity when and where they need it. This partnership with Veefin is set to be a gamechanger in the ecosystem that is being built around focusing on liquidity for MSMEs at scale and we're expecting this contribution to grow multi-fold using the PSBXchange platform.

Tejas Sati, Keerthan Shetty and Nachiket, Co-founders, Avysh

"At Avysh, we digitise channel commerce to make the channel ecosystem truly ready for digital commerce era in the FMCD verticals. With PSBXchange, we are now taking the next big leap by integrating financing directly into channel commerce workflows - removing friction for channel partners and brands and enabling faster commerce across the ecosystem."

Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO, Invoyz

Invoyz has always believed in making invoice financing simple, fast, and transparent. Through PSBXchange, we are giving our Anchor and SME users instant access to a marketplace of lenders, right from the Invoyz platform. This embedded finance partnership transforms Invoyz into a true financial enabler for anchors and distributors.

Dhruv Suri, Founder, Deleverage Technologies

Deleverage's core mission is addressing the credit gap faced by MSMEs through innovative invoice financing solutions. Our collaboration with PSBXchange enhances our reach and effectiveness by seamlessly integrating access to an extensive banking network for our users. This represents a substantial advancement in establishing a financially inclusive supply chain ecosystem for Bharat.

PSB Alliance, a company setup by all Public Sector Banks of India, is dedicated to delivering integrated, technology-enabled financial services across India. The alliance focuses on delivering integrated, technology-driven banking services nationwide, aiming to enhance the efficiency and reach of banking operations.

The Veefin Group of Companies is on a mission to become the Global No.1 Working Capital Technology Platform. Veefin Group addresses every aspect of optimizing Working Capital, by offering solutions across end-to-end digital Supply Chain Finance, Digital identity verification and automated financial statement analysis, debt securitization, cash management, trade finance, automated Accounts Receivable (AR) & Accounts Payable (AP) and software consulting and services by deploying innovative, agile & scalable technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to deploy software consulting, creative and media solutions, MarTech capabilities, trade finance, cash management, and automated receivables. Veefin Group also builds white-labeled Supply Chain Finance and Digital Lending solutions including end-to-end Lending Stack, Smart Credit Decisioning, Business Intelligence, Analytics and Omni-channel Onboarding for Banks, Financial Institutions, Fintechs, B2B marketplaces, and Corporates. Part of the Veefin Group of companies, Veefin Solutions Ltd. the parent Company is listed on BSE SME.

Incorporated in 2020, Veefin is headquartered in Mumbai with offices in Dhaka (Bangladesh) & Ahmedabad.

