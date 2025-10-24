Public-Private Collaboration Reimagines Education: Prestige Group, Inventure Academy Adopt Siddahosanahalli Government School

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 24: Inventure Academy, supported by Prestige Group and the Navodaya Foundation of Jaya and Phaneesh Murthy, today inaugurated its flagship Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiative at GUMS Siddahosanahalli, located near its new Yeshwanthpur (YPR) campus. The event was graced by the Chief Guest, Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director of the Prestige Group, Co-Founder & Chairman of Inventure Academy, and by senior officials from the Department of Public Instruction (DDPI).

The day also marked the launch of the High School at Siddahosanahalli, with a ground-breaking ceremony to commence construction of the new High School Block. The Prestige Group will take up the construction as the project's infrastructure partner -- a key step in Inventure's ongoing effort to strengthen government school education through public-private collaboration.

This adoption marks a significant step in Inventure's commitment to transform government schools and build 100,000 changemakers by leveraging its private school ecosystem to benefit children from diverse socio-economic backgrounds.

Scaling the Inventure Way: Building 100,000 Changemakers

In line with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's recent call for greater CSR participation in strengthening Karnataka's schools, Inventure Academy and the Prestige Group have been demonstrating what such collaboration can look like in action. Since 2019, Inventure has partnered with the Department of Public Instruction to transform the Government Higher Primary School, Ramagondanahalli (GHPS), into a model English-medium government school--a long-term initiative to reimagine what quality, accessible education can mean for every child. With Karnataka already leading the nation in CSR investments in education, this partnership stands as a living example of how policy vision and institutional commitment can together shape a more equitable learning ecosystem.

Inventure's model has already shown impact at GHPS Ramagondanahalli, where student enrolment grew from 190 in 2019 to more than 1,000 in 2024-25, attendance reached 96%, and the first two SSLC batches recorded a 100% pass rate, well above the state average. Community engagement reached 90% parent participation, and students had opportunities in academics, arts, sports, and innovation projects.

Entrepreneurship Education in Action: Real Impact at Ramagondanahalli

One hallmark of Inventure's approach is bringing entrepreneurship and innovation learning into classrooms. At Ramagondanahalli, for example:

Shivani Nath, a student at the school, shared:

"I came to this school with fear, but I can't imagine a better place. The 'student voice' is valued here, and we have opportunities in academics, sports, arts, and more. We even started a bridge school to bring out-of-school children back to education."

At Siddahosanahalli, this spirit is being scaled up through an entrepreneurship program,originally pioneered at the Yeshwanthpur campus.

Students will gain access to learning resources, maker tools, and mentorship support from the YPR campus, guided weekly by Inventure faculty and peer mentors.

This peer-led engagement turns Siddahosanahalli into a living lab for entrepreneurship education, ensuring innovation and leadership opportunities are shared across communities, not just within private school walls.

Scope & Partnership Model for Siddahosanahalli

Over a five-year phased rollout, Inventure will:

- Establish English medium classrooms from Preschool through to High School in a phased manner.

- Building new High School block to support higher education

- Develop curriculum, lesson plans, and assessment frameworks aligned with state learning goals

- Provide 300+ hours of annual teacher mentoring and professional development

- Introduce programs in STEM, life skills, arts, and entrepreneurship in collaboration with NGOs and community partners

- Monitor and track learning outcomes for continuous improvement

Why This Matters

Many families in Siddahosanahalli come from migrant or underserved backgrounds and face significant barriers to accessing quality education. The combination of English medium education along with learning Kannada, teacher development, and peer mentoring from the YPR campus provides a unique, sustainable solution.

Nooraine Fazal, Founder & Managing Trustee, Inventure Academy, said:

"Education in the 21st century cannot be about just transferring information to children or completing a syllabus for the purpose of preparing for a year-end exam; it is about enabling every human being to fulfil their potential, ignite change and create a positive impact. Siddahosanahalli is not just another school adoption--it's the embodiment of our Inventure Academy, Yeshwantpur campus powered model, where the best of international quality education and public education meet to build deeper peer mentoring, innovative thinking, and real impact opportunities."

Sumedha Rao, Program Director, Inventure Community Schools

"We are excited to create another beautiful space here with high-quality, value-based education using the Inventure way of teaching and learning that has been highly successful in RGH. We look forward to creating a model school of educational excellence in the North Block that will set a benchmark in quality education like our school in Ramagondanhalli."

A Larger Commitment to Quality Public Education

Since adopting Ramagondanahalli in 2019, Inventure has demonstrated how private-public collaboration can change outcomes: enrollment growth of over 250%, consistent high attendance, and strong community participation. Siddahosanahalli takes this further by embedding peer-driven mentorship and entrepreneurship education, making it both transformative and replicable.

About Inventure Academy

Inventure Academy, founded in 2005 and ranked #1 Day School in India in 2024 and 2025 by the EducationWorld India School Rankings, is committed to nurturing 100,000 changemakers through holistic education, innovation labs, changemaker and community outreach programs.

About Prestige Group

Prestige Group is a premier real estate firm dedicated to inclusive development and community Partnerships.

About Navodaya Foundation of Jaya and Phaneesh Murthy

Led by philanthropist Phaneesh Murthy, the Navodaya Foundation supports equitable education and system-level change through strategic, collaborative initiatives.

