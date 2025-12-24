PUNO Unveils Pune's First Social Zone at PUNO Advance

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 24: PUNO, a fast-growing experiential entertainment brand, today announced the launch of its Social Zone at PUNO Advance, Pune--the city's first globally inspired, large-format destination for active play based socialising. Designed for young adults, groups, and experience seekers, the Social Zone introduces a new urban social category that blends active play, conversation, food, and celebration into one cohesive experiential entertainment format.

Built in response to Pune's evolving lifestyle and its audiences' appetite for elevated, repeat-worthy experiences, the Social Zone consolidates immersive gaming, competitive play, and hospitality-led social spaces under one roof. The launch positions Pune alongside global cities where social entertainment extends beyond bars and cinemas into high-energy, activity-driven "third spaces."

About the Social Zone

The Social Zone at PUNO Advance Pune is a large-scale competitive socialising destination anchored by Pune's largest bowling facility, combining immersive shooting simulations, archery, dart lanes, superkixx, pooltables, Cube Chase, and integrated food, beverage, and lounge spaces within a single urban entertainment format.

At its core are eight full length bowling lanes, purpose-built for group play, leagues, and corporate outings--supporting longer evenings, higher engagement, and repeat visits. Surrounding attractions are curated to balance fun, connection, and social interaction, enabling guests to move seamlessly between activities and lounge experiences.

The destination is complemented by top-notch dining, crafted beverages, and comfortable social zones designed to encourage interaction and enjoyment-based dwell time. From hangout plans to mid-week meetups and team offsites to birthdays and high-energy weekends, the Social Zone adapts to multiple social occasions while maintaining a consistent premium experience.

Designed with groups in mind, the Social Zone at PUNO Advance is an ideal destination for corporate outings, offering a seamless blend of competitive team-based activities, premium bowling lanes, and hospitality-led social spaces. The format encourages collaboration, friendly competition, and informal networking, making it well-suited for team offsites, celebrations, and employee engagement experiences that extend beyond the boardroom.

"Our inspiration came from observing how social entertainment has evolved globally," said Pankkaj Agarwal, Founder and CEO, PUNO. "During my recent travels to the U.S., what stood out was not a single venue but a pattern--spaces where competition, conversation, food, and comfort coexist effortlessly. We saw an opportunity to create India's own version of that experience, without waiting. The Social Zone is our response: a place where vibe meets experience, and where people come together to play, connect, and celebrate."

He added, "This launch reflects three clear drivers--personal learning that resets expectations, leadership that gives teams a bold idea to rally around, and a market that is ready for experiences that drive repeat visits and longer dwell time. When you observe what people are choosing, identify what's missing, and move quickly, you don't just build a business--you expand a community."

More than a venue launch, the Social Zone signals a shift in Pune's social entertainment landscape. By integrating competitive play with hospitality and lounge culture, PUNO introduces a format that feels global yet grounded in how Pune prefers to gather--around activity, conversation, and shared moments.

Founded by Pankkaj Agarwal, PUNO is an experiential entertainment brand redefining recreation, play, and socialising in India. Through innovative games, immersive group experiences, and elevated social environments, PUNO creates destinations that inspire connection, competition, and celebration. The brand currently operates centres in Jaipur, Pune, Guwahati, and Lucknow, with rapid expansion underway.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)