Puraniks Plans Wellness-First Housing for Mid-Affordable Segment in Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], January 22: Puraniks has outlined plans to develop a wellness-first residential housing model for mid-affordable homebuyers in Thane, responding to evolving urban lifestyles where health, balance and everyday wellbeing are becoming central to housing decisions.

The move comes at a time when India's cities are facing a convergence of pressures--rising urban density, shrinking home sizes, longer working hours and increasing awareness around preventive wellbeing. National health estimates indicate that non-communicable conditions account for close to 65% of overall mortality in India, intensifying the conversation around how daily living environments influence long-term quality of life.

Housing formats themselves have changed significantly over the past decade. Industry estimates suggest that the average apartment size in Mumbai has reduced from about 700 sq. ft to nearly 400 sq. ft, placing greater emphasis on ventilation, indoor comfort, access to light, and the availability of shared community infrastructure that supports physical and emotional well-being.

Urban design and housing studies have repeatedly pointed to the impact of indoor environments on residents' lifestyles, highlighting how thoughtful planning, better air circulation, access to movement spaces and community engagement can enhance everyday living--especially in compact homes.

Thane has emerged as a natural setting for such experimentation. The city recorded over 40,000 residential unit sales in 2024, making it one of the most active markets in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Developers and market analysts note that mid-income buyers in satellite cities are no longer evaluating homes purely on price and connectivity, but are increasingly factoring in liveability, wellness orientation and long-term lifestyle value.

"The real estate industry has largely delivered similar housing products for decades, even as the realities of urban living have changed dramatically," said Shailesh Puraniks, Director at Puraniks. "Our intent is to bring wellness-first thinking into the core of mid-income housing. Preventive wellbeing should not be viewed as a luxury--it is increasingly becoming a necessity for sustainable urban living."

According to the company, the proposed initiative will focus on integrating wellness into everyday residential planning, rather than positioning it as a premium add-on. Elements related to community design, wellness frameworks and expert partnerships will be announced in a phased manner.

Puraniks described the Thane development as a pilot initiative, with learnings intended to inform similar housing models in other urban markets. India's urban population is projected to reach nearly 600 million by 2031, up from around 480 million in 2021, underscoring the need for housing formats that align more closely with future lifestyle expectations.

About Puraniks Group

Puraniks Group, headquartered in Thane, is one of India's leading real estate developers with a legacy since 1990, known for quality construction, innovative design, and timely delivery.

The Group has completed over 47 residential and commercial projects and continues to expand its footprint across key cities. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction and sustainable development, Puraniks integrates eco-friendly features such as rainwater harvesting, energy-efficient systems, EV Charging Ecosystem and sustainable construction practices and in-house RMC plants.

Backed by experienced and progressive leadership, Puraniks Group remains committed to building thoughtful, future-ready spaces and strengthening its reputation as a trusted name in Indian real estate.

